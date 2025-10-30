$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 2222 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16148 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16079 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 14807 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20878 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16236 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20723 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27789 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44796 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44993 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Russia is improving "Shaheds" and equipping missiles with thermal traps - the Air Force explained how

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Ukrainian specialists have been tracking the improvement of enemy weapons since October 2022. "Shaheds" have undergone significant changes, and missiles are being equipped with thermal traps.

Russia is improving "Shaheds" and equipping missiles with thermal traps - the Air Force explained how

Ukrainian specialists have been tracking improvements in enemy weapons since October 2022, said Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

There is constant improvement with Shahed-type attack UAVs, which the enemy began using in October 2022. The Shahed has undergone many significant changes, which affects the difficulty of suppressing it with electronic warfare systems, etc.

- Ihnat noted.

Ihnat also spoke about changes in Russian missiles and what Ukrainian specialists are noticing.

It is unlikely that missiles can be improved; they are already a finished product. Of course, they can be equipped with means of firing thermal traps. We have seen how these traps fly out of cruise missiles so that interceptors do not hit the missile, but hit the same trap, deviating from the target.

- added Yuriy Ihnat.

Additionally

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of October 30, using 653 drones and 52 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 592 drones and 31 missiles, and 3 more missiles were lost to location.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
Ukraine