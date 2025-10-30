Russia is improving "Shaheds" and equipping missiles with thermal traps - the Air Force explained how

Ukrainian specialists have been tracking improvements in enemy weapons since October 2022, said Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

There is constant improvement with Shahed-type attack UAVs, which the enemy began using in October 2022. The Shahed has undergone many significant changes, which affects the difficulty of suppressing it with electronic warfare systems, etc. - Ihnat noted.

Ihnat also spoke about changes in Russian missiles and what Ukrainian specialists are noticing.

It is unlikely that missiles can be improved; they are already a finished product. Of course, they can be equipped with means of firing thermal traps. We have seen how these traps fly out of cruise missiles so that interceptors do not hit the missile, but hit the same trap, deviating from the target. - added Yuriy Ihnat.

Additionally

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of October 30, using 653 drones and 52 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 592 drones and 31 missiles, and 3 more missiles were lost to location.