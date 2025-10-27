$42.000.10
DIU identified 68 new foreign components in missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has identified 68 new foreign components in missiles and UAVs used by Russia to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. These components were found in weapons used during the October 22 attack and originate from various countries, including the USA, China, Switzerland, Japan, and Taiwan.

DIU identified 68 new foreign components in missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has learned data on 68 new foreign components of missiles and UAVs that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure, writes UNN.

Details

"The GUR publishes data on 68 foreign components of missiles and UAVs that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure," the intelligence agency said in a social media post.

As stated, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes information on "68 new components found in missiles and UAVs used by Russia against Ukraine" in the "Components in Weapons" section on the War&Sanctions portal.

This update, in particular, included components of the 9M727 Iskander-K cruise missile, the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the North Korean KN-23/KN-24 ballistic missile, and the Geran-2 (Shahed-136) attack UAV.

- reported the GUR.

These weapons, as stated by intelligence, "were used by the enemy on the night of October 22 during a massive combined air attack on Ukrainian energy and peaceful cities."

Against the backdrop of news "about localization successes," Russian missiles and drones continue to fly on chips from American, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese, Taiwanese, and other foreign manufacturers. At the same time, two of the six types of weapons used in this attack are supplied to Russia thanks to the support of its strategic partners - Iran and North Korea.

- noted the GUR.

This, as stated, highlights risks for regions far beyond Europe, including the Indo-Pacific region and the Middle East.

"Today's update confirms that current global export control practices and mechanisms for interaction between countries need to be reviewed and improved in response to new wartime challenges," the GUR emphasized.

The "Components in Weapons" section, which contains information on almost 5.2 thousand components in 179 weapon samples, is designed to help the civilized world in the technological disarmament of aggressors, the intelligence agency noted.

Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US15.10.25, 14:30 • 2855 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
