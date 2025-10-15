Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 1534 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5836 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11713 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12276 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11962 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14128 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14639 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23584 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23907 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 19710 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 40961 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details06:02 AM • 10761 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17089 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 5460 views
Publications
Silent hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 276 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17312 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23584 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 23907 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 41183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 55433 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 34836 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 36878 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 44588 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 48473 views
Actual
Series
Bild
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

President Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. It discusses the effectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation and Russia's plans regarding Belarus.

Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. The parties discussed sanctions against Russia, their effectiveness, key areas for continued pressure, and Russia's plans regarding Belarus, UNN reports.

Report by Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. World sanctions indeed limit Russia's ability to continue and expand this war, and the stronger the sanctions pressure, the faster we will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is clearly confirmed by classified data obtained by our intelligence.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, there is also a lot of open data, particularly regarding the state of Russian industry, finances, and regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course towards further pressure on Russia.

Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak14.10.25, 15:15 • 2872 views

Putin's system will not withstand the confrontation into which he has led Russia. Today, we identified the key areas of our further pressure. I instructed to work with the relevant countries.

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy: drones and missiles from the October 5 Russian attack contained over 100,000 foreign components; we await G7 coordinators' decision on sanctions06.10.25, 12:03 • 2931 view

The topic of component supplies to Russia for weapons was also touched upon.

On the eve of my visit to Washington and contacts with European leaders, we discussed the key sources of supply to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, Ukraine clearly understands "which supplies are most important for Moscow, and every such scheme must be blocked." "Our partners have all the capabilities for this," he emphasized.

Ukrainian delegation prepares ground for Zelenskyy-Trump conversation: Ambassador to the US reported details15.10.25, 08:57 • 2516 views

Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on Russia's plan for further military exploitation of Belarusian territory. At this stage, we will not make the information public. We will warn partners who may be threatened by this.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine13.10.25, 11:25 • 17156 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine