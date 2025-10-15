Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. The parties discussed sanctions against Russia, their effectiveness, key areas for continued pressure, and Russia's plans regarding Belarus, UNN reports.

Report by Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. World sanctions indeed limit Russia's ability to continue and expand this war, and the stronger the sanctions pressure, the faster we will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is clearly confirmed by classified data obtained by our intelligence. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, there is also a lot of open data, particularly regarding the state of Russian industry, finances, and regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course towards further pressure on Russia.

Putin's system will not withstand the confrontation into which he has led Russia. Today, we identified the key areas of our further pressure. I instructed to work with the relevant countries. - the President emphasized.

The topic of component supplies to Russia for weapons was also touched upon.

On the eve of my visit to Washington and contacts with European leaders, we discussed the key sources of supply to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, Ukraine clearly understands "which supplies are most important for Moscow, and every such scheme must be blocked." "Our partners have all the capabilities for this," he emphasized.

Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on Russia's plan for further military exploitation of Belarusian territory. At this stage, we will not make the information public. We will warn partners who may be threatened by this. - Zelenskyy announced.

