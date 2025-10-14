Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak

$41.610.01
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1890 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8966 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5784 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11476 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9716 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9014 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12063 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14516 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14032 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13528 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8966 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11476 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54099 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54169 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61390 views
Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced the strengthening of international sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex and financial sector. Pressure on the aggressor will continue.

Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia by international partners. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will be a strengthening of sanctions from our partners against the Russian military-industrial complex and financial sector. The pressure will continue, and that's good.

- he wrote.

He did not disclose any other details.

Additionally

The Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko departed for Washington. The agenda of the meeting in the US includes defense, energy, and sanctions, with the goal of achieving peace, Andriy Yermak stated.

At the same time, some Russian enterprises that play a key role in the production of military products for the aggressor country are still not under sanctions. This refers to enterprises of the "Tekhnodinamika" holding, which is part of the Russian state corporation "Rostec."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine during their meeting on October 17. This includes, among others, long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

