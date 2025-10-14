Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia by international partners. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will be a strengthening of sanctions from our partners against the Russian military-industrial complex and financial sector. The pressure will continue, and that's good. - he wrote.

He did not disclose any other details.

Additionally

The Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko departed for Washington. The agenda of the meeting in the US includes defense, energy, and sanctions, with the goal of achieving peace, Andriy Yermak stated.

At the same time, some Russian enterprises that play a key role in the production of military products for the aggressor country are still not under sanctions. This refers to enterprises of the "Tekhnodinamika" holding, which is part of the Russian state corporation "Rostec."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine during their meeting on October 17. This includes, among others, long-range Tomahawk missiles.