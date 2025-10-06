$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 10016 views
Zelenskyy: Drones and missiles from the October 5 Russian attack contained over 100,000 foreign components; we await G7 coordinators' decision on sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian drones and missiles used on October 5 contained over 100,000 foreign-made components. Ukraine expects a systemic decision from this week's meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators.

Zelenskyy: Drones and missiles from the October 5 Russian attack contained over 100,000 foreign components; we await G7 coordinators' decision on sanctions

The drones and missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine on the night of October 5 contained over 100,000 foreign-made components, and Ukraine expects a systemic solution from the G7 sanctions coordinators' meeting this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media on Monday, UNN writes.

In the fourth year of the full-scale war, Russia continues to receive components for weapons manufacturing. During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 means of destruction, which contained 102,785 foreign-made components – from companies in the USA, China and Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands. The launched attack drones contained approximately 100,688 foreign-made components, "Iskanders" – about 1,500, "Kinzhal" missiles – 192 components, and "Kalibr" missiles – 405.

- Zelenskyy reported.

In particular, according to the President, "companies in the United States of America produce converters for Kh-101 missiles and Shahed/Geran-type drones, matrices for these UAVs and Kinzhal missiles, analog-to-digital converters for drones and missiles, as well as microelectronics for missiles."

"At least 50 units of various microelectronics in each "Shahed" are manufactured in China and Taiwan. Microcontrollers for UAVs are produced in Switzerland, and microcomputers for drone flight control are produced in Great Britain. Optoisolators for cruise missiles are made in Japan, and switching connectors are made in Germany. In addition, Russia uses processors manufactured in the Netherlands, and servo drives and bearings manufactured in the Republic of Korea," Zelenskyy noted.

New sanctions

"Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and we have also submitted proposals to limit supply schemes," the President emphasized.

According to him, "the relevant data of each company and each product are with the partners, and they know what and how to react."

This week, a meeting of the G7 sanctions coordinators will take place, and we expect a systemic solution to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions. It is important to stop all schemes for circumventing sanctions, because Russia uses every such scheme to continue killings. The world has the power to stop this

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

G7 announces increased pressure on Russian oil importers - communique02.10.25, 02:13 • 2736 views

"We are carefully monitoring and analyzing the components that Russia continues to receive from third countries. Today, a systemic and coordinated solution at the G7 level is needed to close these loopholes and ensure the effectiveness of sanctions," emphasized Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor - Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy, quoted by the Presidential Office.

Julia Shramko

