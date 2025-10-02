$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 19403 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 29044 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 22784 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 39622 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24188 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22243 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54576 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41443 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32418 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

G7 finance ministers agree on joint steps to increase pressure on Russia - communiqué

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

G7 finance ministers agreed on October 1, 2025, to take joint measures to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine. They plan to limit Russian oil exports and gradually phase out hydrocarbon imports from Russia.

G7 finance ministers agree on joint steps to increase pressure on Russia - communiqué

G7 countries have agreed to take joint measures to increase pressure on Russia to force it to stop its aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the joint statement of the "Group of Seven", published on the website of the Canadian government, which chairs the G7 in 2025, reports UNN.

Details

"We, the G7 Finance Ministers, met virtually on October 1, 2025, and agreed to take joint measures to increase pressure on Russia to end its ongoing brutal war against Ukraine, and supported Ukraine in its ongoing self-defense efforts," the communiqué states.

G7 ministers emphasized that Russia's constant escalations, including violations of NATO airspace, increased attacks on civilians, and damage to government and diplomatic buildings in Ukraine, are unacceptable and undermine efforts for a peaceful settlement.

Our actions to date, including continued support for the IMF program and emergency loans to accelerate revenue inflows (ERA), have supported Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian aggression, and our sanctions have reduced Russia's revenues. We agree on the need to act together and believe that now is the time for a significant coordinated escalation of measures to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and critically reduce Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

- stated in the declaration.  

The statement reports that the G7 is developing a wide range of options for Ukraine's funding needs and to ensure that Russia cannot expect this. "Among other things, these measures include the use, in a coordinated manner, of the full value of the SDRs immobilized in our jurisdictions to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Our actions will remain consistent with our respective legal frameworks," the text reads.

Each of us is taking bold steps to increase the economic costs of Russia's war efforts by imposing restrictive measures against key sectors and those supporting the Russian economy, such as energy, finance, the military-industrial base, special economic zones, and those who facilitate and speculate. This will cut off funding that supports Russia's military aggression and will have a powerful impact on those who violate these restrictive measures.

- stated the G7.

The "Group of Seven" agreed that now is the time to maximize pressure on Russian oil exports, their main source of revenue. They will focus on those who continue to increase their purchases of Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine, and on those who facilitate circumvention.

The G7 also agreed on the importance of trade measures, including tariffs and import/export bans, in efforts to reduce Russian revenues. The G7 countries plan to take concrete measures to significantly reduce, with the aim of gradually phasing out, their remaining imports from Russia, particularly hydrocarbon imports.

In addition, they are seriously considering trade measures and other restrictions against countries and organizations that help finance Russia's military efforts, particularly regarding refined products derived from Russian oil.

"These actions will increase pressure on Russia through coordinated economic and financial measures. We will continue to work closely together and with international partners to ensure the effectiveness and consistency of our actions. We will reconvene at the upcoming IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C. on October 15, 2025, to further advance our efforts in these areas, including significant trade and other measures against countries that facilitate Russia's military efforts," the communiqué emphasized.

Recall

It was previously reported that the G7 countries are approaching an agreement on new sanctions aimed at sharply limiting Russia's oil revenues and strengthening Ukraine's financial stability.  

EU leaders will not be able to agree on sanctions against Russia on October 1: a new probable date has become known

