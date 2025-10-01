EU leaders will not be able to agree on sanctions against Russia on October 1: a new probable date has become known
Kyiv • UNN
Leaders of the European Union member states will not negotiate the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but EU ambassadors may greenlight these measures on Friday.
Leaders of the European Union member states will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia for the full-scale war in Ukraine. This was reported on the social network "X" by journalist, Europe editor for "Radio Free Europe" Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.
EU leaders will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but there is hope that EU ambassadors will be able to give the green light to these measures when they meet on Friday
European Union leaders are expected to discuss new defense projects in Copenhagen this week. In particular, this concerns the creation of a "European drone wall" and a pan-European air defense shield.
These projects have become relevant against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as recent violations of the airspace of EU and NATO member states by Russian drones.
Earlier, UNN reported that Europe could create an air defense system over the western part of Ukraine to intercept Russian missiles and drones. In the future, this could extend to Kyiv.