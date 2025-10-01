EU leaders will not be able to agree on sanctions against Russia on October 1: a new probable date has become known

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23354 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 21961 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 17690 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 18561 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 28713 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 21989 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 32348 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55448 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38190 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46319 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 19831 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 19295 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 18864 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 15076 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10182 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23355 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 28713 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55448 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 36366 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 81730 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Rafael Grossi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10558 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 16539 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 20670 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 31040 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 43353 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

EU leaders will not be able to agree on sanctions against Russia on October 1: a new probable date has become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2434 views

Leaders of the European Union member states will not negotiate the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but EU ambassadors may greenlight these measures on Friday.

EU leaders will not be able to agree on sanctions against Russia on October 1: a new probable date has become known

Leaders of the European Union member states will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia for the full-scale war in Ukraine. This was reported on the social network "X" by journalist, Europe editor for "Radio Free Europe" Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.

Details

EU leaders will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but there is hope that EU ambassadors will be able to give the green light to these measures when they meet on Friday

- he clarified.

Additionally

European Union leaders are expected to discuss new defense projects in Copenhagen this week. In particular, this concerns the creation of a "European drone wall" and a pan-European air defense shield.

These projects have become relevant against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as recent violations of the airspace of EU and NATO member states by Russian drones.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Europe could create an air defense system over the western part of Ukraine to intercept Russian missiles and drones. In the future, this could extend to Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Radio Liberty
NATO
Copenhagen
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv