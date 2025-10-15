Ukrainian delegation prepares ground for Zelenskyy-Trump conversation: Ambassador to the US reported details

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, will hold a series of meetings in the USA to prepare the ground for a conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump regarding achieving peace. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, on Wednesday on social networks, as reported by UNN.

Ukrainian delegations are already working in Washington on maximizing the content of the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy this Friday - Markarova wrote.

She noted that Ukraine and the USA have an absolutely new format of interaction.

According to her, a dialogue is ongoing between military teams, a government delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is meeting with financial partners to ensure Ukraine's stability, particularly energy stability, and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov is in contact with the defense industry.

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, will hold a series of meetings to prepare the ground for a conversation between the leaders regarding achieving peace - Markarova said.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum of peace efforts under US leadership, which allowed for the resolution of the situation in Gaza.

That is why we are preparing a background that will show the potential for global unity to end the war in Ukraine, as outlined by the Presidents of the USA and Ukraine - peace through strength. This week, we expect an announcement about new arms supplies to Ukraine within the framework of the PURL initiative. In addition to military cooperation, this week will also focus on the strategic economic partnership between Ukraine and the USA. The ambitious bilateral agreement on critical minerals has already entered the implementation phase, with initial projects in the implementation stage - Markarova wrote.

Addition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and confirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House on Friday. According to media reports, they will discuss the supply of Tomahawk long-range missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is thoroughly preparing for the meeting with Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that it is important to discuss sensitive issues at the leadership level.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy, during their meeting in Washington this Friday, would ask America for the supply of Tomahawk missiles.