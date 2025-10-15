Yermak met with air defense manufacturers in Washington

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, together with other representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, met in Washington with manufacturers of air defense systems. He reported this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, the issue of air defense for Kyiv "is a priority."

We will prepare for President Zelenskyy's important visit on Friday. So all days will be filled. We want to have certain agreements on this matter already. - said the head of the OP.

He added that this is why, together with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, "we will have these important meetings today."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.

Sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex and financial sector will be strengthened - Yermak