Belgium plans to strengthen its artillery – HIMARS' successes in Ukraine became the benchmark

Belgium intends to create another artillery battalion with modern weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems, drones, and self-propelled artillery. The decision is being made against the backdrop of an analysis of combat experience, in particular the effectiveness of HIMARS systems in Ukraine. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the country has already ordered 28 CAESAR Mk2 NG self-propelled artillery units, the delivery of which is expected from 2028. At the same time, the military considers this insufficient for a full-fledged strengthening of artillery capabilities.

New battalion to receive drones and MLRS

According to a representative of the Belgian army, the new unit will include not only additional self-propelled artillery units, but also unmanned systems and loitering munitions. Mortar units are also planned to be equipped with FPV drones.

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At the same time, the second battalion will not necessarily receive the same CAESARs – other options for 155-mm artillery are also being considered. However, French systems remain one of the most likely solutions due to the speed of delivery and relative cheapness.

Joint choice with France

Regarding rocket systems, Belgium plans to act together with France within the framework of the CaMo program. The French side is currently considering several options – from its own developments to "intermediate" solutions, including South Korean and Indian systems.

It is expected that France's final choice will also influence the Belgian decision. Thus, the country is gradually forming a new artillery concept with an emphasis on long range, mobility, and the integration of drones into combat units.

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