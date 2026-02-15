$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 16126 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 17344 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 17980 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 18011 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17375 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14754 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15033 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14983 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14414 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Lockheed Martin successfully completes tests of extended-range ER GMLRS missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Lockheed Martin conducted final qualification tests of the ER GMLRS missile, which hit a target at 112 km. The new development is capable of doubling the range of standard GMLRS ammunition.

Lockheed Martin successfully completes tests of extended-range ER GMLRS missiles
Photo: Lockheed Martin

The American corporation Lockheed Martin has reported on the successful completion of the final qualification tests of the Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. During the tests, a rocket with an alternative warhead was launched from a modernized M270A2 launcher, hitting a target at a distance of 112 kilometers. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

A distinctive feature of the new development is its ability to significantly expand the combat capabilities of artillery units without the need to introduce new launch platforms or change logistics chains. ER GMLRS rockets are fully compatible with both M270 tracked launchers and highly mobile HIMARS wheeled systems. Lockheed Martin Vice President Dave Grieser noted that the success of the tests allows the army to be provided with longer-range weapons based on already proven systems that the military trusts.

Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy14.02.26, 19:06 • 16126 views

The use of an alternative warhead (AW) allows for effective engagement of area targets while maintaining the high accuracy characteristic of precision strikes. The system is designed to perform a wide range of tasks – from suppressing enemy air defenses to destroying high-value, time-sensitive targets. Thanks to an improved engine and control system, the new version of the missile effectively doubles the range of standard GMLRS ammunition.

Technical characteristics of the ER GMLRS missile:

  • Maximum firing range: up to 150 km (compared to 70 km for the basic GMLRS version)
    • Distance of successful test launch: 112 km
      • Warhead type: alternative (AW) for engaging area and point targets
        • Compatible launch platforms: M270A2 and HIMARS
          • Guidance system: high-precision guided multiple launch rocket system
            • Key tasks: suppression of air defense, destruction of logistics hubs and high-value targets

              The completion of this stage of testing just two weeks after the previous January tests demonstrates the high intensity of preparation for serial production. It is expected that the introduction of ER GMLRS will significantly change the tactics of using rocket artillery, allowing US and allied forces to strike from safer distances, remaining outside the range of most enemy weapons.

              German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones15.02.26, 00:57 • 1996 views

              Stepan Haftko

              News of the WorldTechnologies
              Technology
              New Mexico
              M270 (MLRS)
              M142 HIMARS