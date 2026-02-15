Lockheed Martin successfully completes tests of extended-range ER GMLRS missiles

Photo: Lockheed Martin

The American corporation Lockheed Martin has reported on the successful completion of the final qualification tests of the Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. During the tests, a rocket with an alternative warhead was launched from a modernized M270A2 launcher, hitting a target at a distance of 112 kilometers. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

A distinctive feature of the new development is its ability to significantly expand the combat capabilities of artillery units without the need to introduce new launch platforms or change logistics chains. ER GMLRS rockets are fully compatible with both M270 tracked launchers and highly mobile HIMARS wheeled systems. Lockheed Martin Vice President Dave Grieser noted that the success of the tests allows the army to be provided with longer-range weapons based on already proven systems that the military trusts.

The use of an alternative warhead (AW) allows for effective engagement of area targets while maintaining the high accuracy characteristic of precision strikes. The system is designed to perform a wide range of tasks – from suppressing enemy air defenses to destroying high-value, time-sensitive targets. Thanks to an improved engine and control system, the new version of the missile effectively doubles the range of standard GMLRS ammunition.

Technical characteristics of the ER GMLRS missile:

Maximum firing range: up to 150 km (compared to 70 km for the basic GMLRS version)

Distance of successful test launch: 112 km

Warhead type: alternative (AW) for engaging area and point targets

Compatible launch platforms: M270A2 and HIMARS

Guidance system: high-precision guided multiple launch rocket system

Key tasks: suppression of air defense, destruction of logistics hubs and high-value targets

The completion of this stage of testing just two weeks after the previous January tests demonstrates the high intensity of preparation for serial production. It is expected that the introduction of ER GMLRS will significantly change the tactics of using rocket artillery, allowing US and allied forces to strike from safer distances, remaining outside the range of most enemy weapons.

