Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have many "Flamingo" missiles. There were certain problems with their production, as one large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike, but production has already been restored. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

We don't have many ("Flamingo" missiles - ed.). We used them a few days ago on the territory where the "Oreshnik" systems are located. We will see the results, but I think we have achieved such results. Of course, it is important that we work on increasing the quantity. We had certain technical problems because one large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike. They have already relocated and resumed production. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on the "Kapustin Yar" training ground in Russia's Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.