05:06 PM
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 4060 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 7650 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
12:44 PM • 11217 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 13457 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 12913 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 13953 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14180 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13686 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25959 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
February 14, 08:54 AM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - Rubio
February 14, 09:03 AM
Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio planned
February 14, 09:25 AM
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ
February 14, 10:59 AM
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detention
01:12 PM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 70762 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 106923 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
February 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
February 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 01:50 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Wang Yi (politician)
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
February 14, 08:54 AM
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
February 13, 06:43 PM
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
February 13, 06:03 PM
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
February 13, 09:44 AM
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
February 12, 02:29 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

President Zelenskyy announced the resumption of Flamingo missile production after the destruction of a production line. Ukraine has already used these missiles on territory where the Oreshnik systems are located.

Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have many "Flamingo" missiles. There were certain problems with their production, as one large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike, but production has already been restored. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

We don't have many ("Flamingo" missiles - ed.). We used them a few days ago on the territory where the "Oreshnik" systems are located. We will see the results, but I think we have achieved such results. Of course, it is important that we work on increasing the quantity. We had certain technical problems because one large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike. They have already relocated and resumed production.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on the "Kapustin Yar" training ground in Russia's Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine