The Ukrainian military successfully attacked the command posts of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd Army of the Russian Federation. The attacks were carried out with Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS shells.
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.
Rheinmetall presented the GMARS artillery system, an improved version of HIMARS developed jointly with Lockheed Martin, with a new chassis, double hull and the ability to integrate new types of ammunition, such as long-range PrSM and cruise missiles.
The countries participating in the contact group have allocated more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and are moving at full speed to provide Ukraine with what it desperately needs, and this must continue, and new solutions must be found, especially for Ukraine's air defense challenges, the Pentagon chief said.
The ISW report says that a change in US policy that allowed Ukraine to strike some Russian military targets in a small part of Russian territory reduced Russia's "inviolable territory" by a maximum of 16%, while Russia provides at least 84% of ground protection.
Scholz is opposed to allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to hit targets in Russia.
In Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled 1967 times, including 10 localities, killing 4 civilians, wounding 8 and damaging 61 civilian objects, including residential buildings, garages, cars and power lines.
After providing military aid to Ukraine, the U. S. Department of Defense needs to replenish its $6.5 billion in weapons stockpiles.
The United States plans to build a plant in Australia to produce ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to quickly replenish stocks.
The Pentagon continues to supply military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine using previously allocated funds and existing contracts, but needs additional funding from Congress to provide new assistance.
Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.