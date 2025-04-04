M270 (MLRS)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15620 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28443 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64669 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213654 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122523 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391795 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310673 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244212 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255092 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131736 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391795 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254280 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310673 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3046 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14124 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45295 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

M270 (MLRS)

Ukrainian defense forces hit three Russian command posts. The General Staff provided details

The Ukrainian military successfully attacked the command posts of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd Army of the Russian Federation. The attacks were carried out with Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS shells.

War • October 5, 10:23 AM • 45656 views

Rocket systems, howitzers, mortars: the Ministry of Defense codified almost 40 samples of artillery weapons

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.

War • June 20, 02:05 PM • 21902 views

Rheinmetall presents improved HIMARS - GMARS artillery system

Rheinmetall presented the GMARS artillery system, an improved version of HIMARS developed jointly with Lockheed Martin, with a new chassis, double hull and the ability to integrate new types of ammunition, such as long-range PrSM and cruise missiles.

News of the World • June 18, 08:19 AM • 17025 views

Ukraine has already received $98 billion within the Ramstein format framework, but new decisions must be made, especially on air defense - Austin

The countries participating in the contact group have allocated more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and are moving at full speed to provide Ukraine with what it desperately needs, and this must continue, and new solutions must be found, especially for Ukraine's air defense challenges, the Pentagon chief said.

War • June 13, 01:12 PM • 90582 views

ISW: us permission to hit Russia reduced the "inviolable territory" of the Russian Federation by a maximum of 16%

The ISW report says that a change in US policy that allowed Ukraine to strike some Russian military targets in a small part of Russian territory reduced Russia's "inviolable territory" by a maximum of 16%, while Russia provides at least 84% of ground protection.

War • June 10, 09:16 AM • 51005 views

Scholz opposes the use of German weapons against targets in Russia

Scholz is opposed to allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to hit targets in Russia.

War • May 26, 02:33 PM • 100550 views

Donetsk region: Russians hit Sloviansk five times, attacked Toretsk at night

In Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled 1967 times, including 10 localities, killing 4 civilians, wounding 8 and damaging 61 civilian objects, including residential buildings, garages, cars and power lines.

War • May 2, 08:48 AM • 27746 views

Bloomberg: Pentagon needs to replenish $6.5 billion in weapons stockpiles

After providing military aid to Ukraine, the U. S. Department of Defense needs to replenish its $6.5 billion in weapons stockpiles.

War • March 15, 12:50 AM • 114656 views

US to build HIMARS production plant in Australia

The United States plans to build a plant in Australia to produce ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to quickly replenish stocks.

News of the World • March 14, 01:22 PM • 29588 views

Deliveries of some equipment to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts - Pentagon

The Pentagon continues to supply military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine using previously allocated funds and existing contracts, but needs additional funding from Congress to provide new assistance.

War • February 17, 07:29 AM • 32028 views

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

War • February 5, 11:50 AM • 37291 views