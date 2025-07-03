$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4420 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 13994 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18187 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32644 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43268 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 80047 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51437 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49882 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39179 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29080 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Putin said he would speak with Trump today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 513 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a planned conversation with US President Donald Trump. This will take place ahead of Trump's negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they will discuss stopping the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

Putin said he would speak with Trump today

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he would have a conversation with US President Donald Trump today, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

As UNN reported, tomorrow US President Donald Trump is to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders are expected to discuss the sudden halt of some key US arms supplies to Ukraine.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Ukraine will have enough weapons stocks and missiles for Western systems until the end of summer, after which a critical moment may come. The halt of Patriot, GMLRS, and AIM-7 supplies may lead to a loss of effectiveness of air defense and HIMARS.

"All details regarding the supply of defense support are being clarified": Zelenskyy on the cessation of US supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine02.07.25, 20:10 • 1363 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Defense
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
M270 (MLRS)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
M142 HIMARS
