Putin said he would speak with Trump today

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he would have a conversation with US President Donald Trump today, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

As UNN reported, tomorrow US President Donald Trump is to hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders are expected to discuss the sudden halt of some key US arms supplies to Ukraine.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Ukraine will have enough weapons stocks and missiles for Western systems until the end of summer, after which a critical moment may come. The halt of Patriot, GMLRS, and AIM-7 supplies may lead to a loss of effectiveness of air defense and HIMARS.

"All details regarding the supply of defense support are being clarified": Zelenskyy on the cessation of US supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine