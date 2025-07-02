$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36629 views
01:11 PM • 39743 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 37845 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44481 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 40934 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50111 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 100830 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41542 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46389 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111460 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
"All details regarding the supply of defense support are being clarified": Zelenskyy on the cessation of US supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President Zelenskyy heard reports from the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs regarding relations with the United States. Details of the supply of defense support, including air defense components, were discussed against the backdrop of the US cessation of supplying certain types of weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha regarding relations with the United States, particularly concerning the supply of defense support and air defense support. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were also reports from the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In particular, regarding relations with the United States of America. Currently, at working levels between Ukraine and the United States, all details regarding the supply of defense support, including the air defense component, are being clarified. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries.

Ukraine will have enough weapon and missile stocks for Western systems until the end of summer, after which a critical moment may arise. The cessation of Patriot, GMLRS, and AIM-7 supplies could lead to a loss of effectiveness for air defense and HIMARS.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS
