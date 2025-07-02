"All details regarding the supply of defense support are being clarified": Zelenskyy on the cessation of US supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha regarding relations with the United States, particularly concerning the supply of defense support and air defense support. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were also reports from the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In particular, regarding relations with the United States of America. Currently, at working levels between Ukraine and the United States, all details regarding the supply of defense support, including the air defense component, are being clarified. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries.

Ukraine will have enough weapon and missile stocks for Western systems until the end of summer, after which a critical moment may arise. The cessation of Patriot, GMLRS, and AIM-7 supplies could lead to a loss of effectiveness for air defense and HIMARS.