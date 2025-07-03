$41.820.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed regret over the US decision to suspend the supply of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine. The Pentagon stopped sending some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition due to concerns about depleting its own stockpiles.

Poland expressed regret over the United States' suspension of ammunition and missile supplies to Ukraine. They emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing aggression from Russia. This was reported by the publication tvn24.pl, citing a statement by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed concern over the US decision to suspend the supply of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. He emphasized that this is not good news for Poland, as Ukraine is currently defending itself against Russian aggression, and its support is extremely important for it to withstand.

The high-ranking official also noted that European countries are making efforts to strengthen aid to Ukraine.

I regret that the Americans are making such a decision. I would like everything to happen the other way around

- stated the Polish minister.

He emphasized that Russia is not demonstrating readiness for peace talks, does not want to conclude a truce or cease fire. That is why, according to him, supporting Ukraine must remain a priority for Poland and all of Europe.

All the more reason to continue supporting Ukraine with full determination, which is in the interest of both Poland and Europe

- added Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Earlier, expert Michael Pifer stated that the pause in arms supplies to Ukraine indicates the weakness of the US position on this issue.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, the Pentagon stopped sending some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to fears that US weapons stockpiles had become too depleted. The decision was made in early June, but it only came into effect now.

Ukraine is clarifying the issue of defense aid supplies from the US. No official notifications about the cessation or revision of supply schedules have been received, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a conversation with its American counterparts.

Republican congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick and Michael McCaul called on President Trump to resume military aid to Ukraine and hold an emergency briefing for Congress. Democrat Jeanne Shaheen also expressed concern about the suspension of supplies, which the White House attributes to low levels of its own military stockpiles.

The cargo of American military aid to Ukraine, which is in Poland after Washington suspended arms supplies to Kyiv, includes Patriot and GMLRS missiles, grenade launchers, 155-mm howitzer shells, etc.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Republican Party (United States)
The Pentagon
White House
Michael McCaul
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
M270 (MLRS)
United States
Ukraine
Poland
