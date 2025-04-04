Michael McCaul

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14411 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25671 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63101 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211189 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121144 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389842 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244085 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255021 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129724 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211189 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389842 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309267 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2066 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12654 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43721 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71719 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56866 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Michael McCaul

News by theme

The US Congress expects Ukraine to be authorized to strike throughout Russia at the NATO summit

At the NATO summit, U. S. congressmen expect the allies to agree to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, including its energy infrastructure and oil and gas fields, to stop the Kremlin's war machine.

War • July 9, 05:34 PM • 55200 views

Ukraine should make its own defense decisions - Anthony Blinken

The U. S. Secretary of State said that Ukraine will have to make its own defense decisions regarding U.S. weapons strikes against russia, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee called for a change in the policy of restricting Ukraine's use of certain types of weapons.

News of the World • May 23, 04:24 AM • 22081 views

Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti, potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.

War • May 22, 03:22 AM • 30160 views

Aid to Ukraine and Israel: Democrats say they will consider Johnson's proposals

House Republicans are planning to consider aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan separately, rather than in one bill, which could potentially delay the process of providing aid to these countries.

War • April 17, 11:02 AM • 25929 views

CNN: US to give Israel $18 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets and missiles

The Biden administration is considering approving the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets and missiles to Israel for $18 billion, potentially the largest deal since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

War • April 2, 03:52 AM • 29405 views

Congressman: Johnson will bring Ukraine aid bill to vote after Easter recess

House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to bring up a bill to provide aid to Ukraine after the Easter recess, as stated by Republican Congressman Michael McCaul.

Politics • March 25, 06:37 AM • 35454 views

CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April

The House of Representatives may vote on a bipartisan bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies in late March or April after passing a government funding bill.

Politics • March 3, 11:48 PM • 41388 views