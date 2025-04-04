At the NATO summit, U. S. congressmen expect the allies to agree to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia,
including its energy infrastructure and oil and gas fields, to stop the Kremlin's war machine.
The U. S. Secretary of State said that Ukraine will have to make its own defense decisions regarding U.S. weapons strikes against
russia, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee called for a change in the policy of restricting Ukraine's use of
certain types of weapons.
The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti,
potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.
House Republicans are planning to consider aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan separately, rather than in one bill, which could
potentially delay the process of providing aid to these countries.
The Biden administration is considering approving the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets and missiles to Israel for $18 billion,
potentially the largest deal since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.
House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to bring up a bill to provide aid to Ukraine after the Easter recess, as stated by Republican
Congressman Michael McCaul.
The House of Representatives may vote on a bipartisan bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies in late March
or April after passing a government funding bill.