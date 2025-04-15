Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

A scandalous incident occurred in the Rivne region, where a man shot a dog with a pistol while holding it on a leash and filming it, according to local Media, in the "Poliske Sarny" hunting farm. The UNN editorial staff investigated the question of what kind of land it is and why such an incident took place.



After the video of the dog's murder became public on the network, local media stated that the events unfolded on the territory of the local "Poliske-Sarny" land. And here's what we found thanks to the YouControl platform:

the owner of the "Poliske-Sarny" land, Oleksandr Yurkevych, registered the company in 2013. He is the manager, he is the signatory, he is the accountant of this enterprise;

the authorized capital of "Poliske-Sarny" is 1 659 964 hryvnias;

types of activity of the company: hunting, trapping animals and providing related services.

Oleksandr Yurkevych tried to build a political career before creating the land. According to the CHESNO movement, Yurkevych ran for the Verkhovna Rada in 1998 both on the party list and in the majority district, but lost everywhere, so he never became a People's Deputy. Later, Yurkevych ran twice for the Rivne Regional Council, but did not pass. However, Yurkevych worked as an assistant to the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 4th and 6th convocations Mykola Shershun (Litvin Bloc), the former head of the State Committee for Forestry of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the "Poliske – Sarny" land has already been involved in a scandal.

Former NABU director Artem Sytnyk regularly rested in this land, for which the court entered him in the register of corrupt officials.

Then the media published a protocol of interrogation of Mykola Naidenko, then an advisor to a member of the board of a financial company that paid for Sytnyk's vacation in "Poliske-Sarny". According to Naidenko, then one weekend cost 100,000 hryvnias, which the company paid for Artem Sytnyk. Later, Naidenko himself was tried for murder.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head, law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved. In particular, it happened back in 2021. However, the incident was reported only now among local Telegram channels, indicating that "an inhuman... arranges dog fights and shoots dogs in the head for fun".



In a comment to UNN, the police of the Rivne region said that the man who shot the dog in the Rivne region has been in a pre-trial detention center since December 2024 on suspicion of much more serious crimes. In particular, deprivation of liberty of a person and attempted premeditated murder. "The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, cruelty to animals and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives," law enforcement officers noted.