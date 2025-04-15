Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2102 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19120 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16313 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21377 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30612 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64210 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60055 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34067 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106907 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19120 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52557 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64210 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60055 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167245 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24217 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21305 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22926 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24815 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27435 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145215 views

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the "Poliske Sarny" hunting ground, where Sytnyk previously rested. The owner of the hunting ground, Oleksandr Yurkevych, once ran for parliament.

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

A scandalous incident occurred in the Rivne region, where a man shot a dog with a pistol while holding it on a leash and filming it, according to local Media, in the "Poliske Sarny" hunting farm. The UNN editorial staff investigated the question of what kind of land it is and why such an incident took place.

After the video of the dog's murder became public on the network, local media stated that the events unfolded on the territory of the local "Poliske-Sarny" land. And here's what we found thanks to the YouControl platform:

  • the owner of the "Poliske-Sarny" land, Oleksandr Yurkevych, registered the company in 2013. He is the manager, he is the signatory, he is the accountant of this enterprise;
    • the authorized capital of "Poliske-Sarny" is 1 659 964 hryvnias;
      • types of activity of the company: hunting, trapping animals and providing related services.

        Oleksandr Yurkevych tried to build a political career before creating the land. According to the CHESNO movement, Yurkevych ran for the Verkhovna Rada in 1998 both on the party list and in the majority district, but lost everywhere, so he never became a People's Deputy. Later, Yurkevych ran twice for the Rivne Regional Council, but did not pass. However, Yurkevych worked as an assistant to the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 4th and 6th convocations Mykola Shershun (Litvin Bloc), the former head of the State Committee for Forestry of Ukraine.

        It should be noted that the "Poliske – Sarny" land has already been involved in a scandal.

        Former NABU director Artem Sytnyk regularly rested in this land, for which the court entered him in the register of corrupt officials.

        Then the media published a protocol of interrogation of Mykola Naidenko, then an advisor to a member of the board of a financial company that paid for Sytnyk's vacation in "Poliske-Sarny". According to Naidenko, then one weekend cost 100,000 hryvnias, which the company paid for Artem Sytnyk. Later, Naidenko himself was tried for murder.

        Addendum

        Earlier, UNN wrote that in the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head, law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved. In particular, it happened back in 2021. However, the incident was reported only now among local Telegram channels, indicating that "an inhuman... arranges dog fights and shoots dogs in the head for fun".

        In a comment to UNN, the police of the Rivne region said that the man who shot the dog in the Rivne region has been in a pre-trial detention center since December 2024 on suspicion of much more serious crimes. In particular, deprivation of liberty of a person and attempted premeditated murder. "The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, cruelty to animals and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives," law enforcement officers noted.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
        Rivne Oblast
        Artem Sytnyk
        Brent
        $65.24
        Bitcoin
        $84,040.60
        S&P 500
        $5,403.88
        Tesla
        $252.37
        Газ TTF
        $34.81
        Золото
        $3,323.26
        Ethereum
        $1,583.09