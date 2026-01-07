Ukraine is the main guarantor of Europe's stability in the future, as only Ukraine has an army that understands modern warfare. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

According to him, given recent global events and rumors, European military autonomy, which was discussed back during the first term of US President Donald Trump, "but due to the quality of European political elites, everything has gone to hell now," takes on special meaning.

Europe has an economy and money, but it is extremely late with militarization. Also, the modern world poses a key security question to societies: are citizens ready to risk their own lives for the country (are they ready to die for the country?). In Europe, which was revived with American money after World War II, was castrated in terms of militarism in those years, whose political elites were brought up without regard for security threats, since security was guaranteed by the United States, people are not ready - Kovalenko noted.

In his opinion, that is why China, using Russia, is interested in splitting and segmenting Europe, while the split of the EU is in the interest of many, at the same time, preserving the unity of Europe and the United States, and including Ukraine in the EU is exactly what can prevent this.

"At first glance, the United States may also be interested in some weakening of Europe. However, a strong Europe and the preservation of the Euro-Atlantic space guarantee that there will be no China problem in Europe. Otherwise, the United States will still have to put out this fire. And, again, the right actions of Europe regarding Ukraine can guarantee the EU stability even in times of turbulence," the head of the CCD points out.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent on the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

