January 6, 07:00 PM • 10396 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 20644 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 81966 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 131613 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 60711 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 77551 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 60721 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 82594 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 156463 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 62552 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Kovalenko: Ukraine will become the main guarantor of Europe's stability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine will become the main guarantor of Europe's stability because it has an army that understands modern warfare. He emphasized that European military autonomy is gaining special meaning, as Europe was late with militarization.

Ukraine is the main guarantor of Europe's stability in the future, as only Ukraine has an army that understands modern warfare. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, given recent global events and rumors, European military autonomy, which was discussed back during the first term of US President Donald Trump, "but due to the quality of European political elites, everything has gone to hell now," takes on special meaning.

Europe has an economy and money, but it is extremely late with militarization. Also, the modern world poses a key security question to societies: are citizens ready to risk their own lives for the country (are they ready to die for the country?). In Europe, which was revived with American money after World War II, was castrated in terms of militarism in those years, whose political elites were brought up without regard for security threats, since security was guaranteed by the United States, people are not ready

- Kovalenko noted.

In his opinion, that is why China, using Russia, is interested in splitting and segmenting Europe, while the split of the EU is in the interest of many, at the same time, preserving the unity of Europe and the United States, and including Ukraine in the EU is exactly what can prevent this.

"At first glance, the United States may also be interested in some weakening of Europe. However, a strong Europe and the preservation of the Euro-Atlantic space guarantee that there will be no China problem in Europe. Otherwise, the United States will still have to put out this fire. And, again, the right actions of Europe regarding Ukraine can guarantee the EU stability even in times of turbulence," the head of the CCD points out.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent on the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

