The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber upheld the decision to dismiss former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev. Earlier, he was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.
Vitaliy Shabunin, who is allegedly listed as a combat medic, was seen in civilian clothes in the Kyiv subway. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion and illegal use of military property.
Oleksandr Bagatikov, Director of the Security Department of the AOZ, sent an intermediary to receive a $700 thousand bribe from a financial company for influencing BES detectives.
During a meeting of the parliamentary committee, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak tried to remove an anti-corruption provision from the draft law on reforming the Bureau of Economic Security that would disqualify candidates entered in the Register of Corrupt Officials, but his proposal was rejected.
Immediately after the NABU's statement about the disclosure of the scheme of embezzlement of state-owned land, in which the minister of Agricultural Policyappears, deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak announced Poland's withdrawal from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to believe that such a move by Poland was conceived and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.
Artem Sytnyk, former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, has been dismissed from his new position as deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.
Recently, Birkadze has been appearing in the media as a political expert. He even appeared on the air of a telethon, where, however, he attracted attention not for his in-depth analysis, but for a very characteristic remark.
By the end of 2024, more than 70% of the data in the asset declarations of public officials in Ukraine should be automatically filled in from state registers, which will reduce the number of mechanical errors and simplify the process of filing declarations.
The Deputy Head of the NACP discussed with Czech officials cooperation in the fight against corruption, in particular, asset identification, countering disinformation, Ukrainian refugees and prevention of war-related corruption.
Who is planned to be put at the head of the National Agency for the next four years - UNN learned about what is happening behind the scenes of the competition.
The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine emphasized the need for the agency to obtain autonomous powers to tap the phones of offenders during a briefing on the investigation.
The NACP reported that during the declaration campaigns of 2021 and 2022, officials filed almost 1. 5 million declarations, of which 744,600 were filed in 2021 and 712,900 in 2022.
The NACP in Ukraine will use artificial intelligence to evaluate and verify officials' declarations, focusing on higher-risk declarations, which is different from the previous annual checks of all high-ranking officials.
According to NACP Deputy Head Artem Sytnyk, the NACP expects the most risky declarations of officials to be filed at the end of January, noting the tendency for officials with a higher level of corruption risk to file fewer declarations.
According to Artem Sytnyk, deputy head of the NACP, there has been no surge in filing declarations after the reintroduction of mandatory electronic declaration, but he predicts an increase in the number of risky declarations by January 2024.
Artem Sytnyk, Deputy Head of the NACP, said that previously more than 99% of declarations were not systematically checked due to limited resources, but with the new legislation and approaches, this will change. Now, a significant part of the declarations will be evaluated automatically, which will make the verification more efficient.
The property of the former head of the Rivne military enlistment office, Serhiy Lutsyuk, worth UAH 51. 7 million, was seized by the state on suspicion of illicit enrichment and assault on a serviceman.