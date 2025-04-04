Artem Sytnyk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13881 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24493 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62429 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210060 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388870 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308585 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213377 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Supreme Court finally confirms Knyazev's release

The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber upheld the decision to dismiss former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev. Earlier, he was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.

Politics • December 12, 02:33 PM • 16812 views

The media spotted Shabunin, who allegedly serves as a combat medic, in the capital's subway

Vitaliy Shabunin, who is allegedly listed as a combat medic, was seen in civilian clothes in the Kyiv subway. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion and illegal use of military property.

Politics • September 20, 02:39 PM • 14138 views

He has ties to Sytnyk and Shabunin: Media name official involved in $700k bribe case

Oleksandr Bagatikov, Director of the Security Department of the AOZ, sent an intermediary to receive a $700 thousand bribe from a financial company for influencing BES detectives.

Politics • July 27, 09:32 AM • 98851 views

Clearing the way for Sytnyk? Zheleznyak tried to remove anti-corruption provision from the draft law on BES

During a meeting of the parliamentary committee, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak tried to remove an anti-corruption provision from the draft law on reforming the Bureau of Economic Security that would disqualify candidates entered in the Register of Corrupt Officials, but his proposal was rejected.

Politics • June 19, 12:56 PM • 24166 views

Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it

Immediately after the NABU's statement about the disclosure of the scheme of embezzlement of state-owned land, in which the minister of Agricultural Policyappears, deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak announced Poland's withdrawal from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to believe that such a move by Poland was conceived and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Politics • June 4, 06:04 AM • 192495 views

Sytnyk dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the NACP - MP

Artem Sytnyk, former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, has been dismissed from his new position as deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

Politics • June 3, 12:24 PM • 24972 views

From covering up the "sand mafia" to the case of leaks from NABU: who is Georgiy Birkadze

Recently, Birkadze has been appearing in the media as a political expert. He even appeared on the air of a telethon, where, however, he attracted attention not for his in-depth analysis, but for a very characteristic remark.

Publications • May 27, 03:24 PM • 202508 views

The mechanism for filing a declaration will be simplified, and by the end of 2024, more than 70% of the data should be filled in automatically

By the end of 2024, more than 70% of the data in the asset declarations of public officials in Ukraine should be automatically filled in from state registers, which will reduce the number of mechanical errors and simplify the process of filing declarations.

Society • April 18, 02:34 PM • 23940 views

Ukraine and Czech Republic discuss anti-corruption cooperation

The Deputy Head of the NACP discussed with Czech officials cooperation in the fight against corruption, in particular, asset identification, countering disinformation, Ukrainian refugees and prevention of war-related corruption.

Society • March 13, 02:52 AM • 109434 views
Exclusive

Investigation: Name of new head of NACP to be determined before competition is over

Who is planned to be put at the head of the National Agency for the next four years - UNN learned about what is happening behind the scenes of the competition.

Politics • February 24, 10:39 AM • 433958 views

NABU wants to get the possibility of autonomous tapping of offenders' phones - Krivonos

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine emphasized the need for the agency to obtain autonomous powers to tap the phones of offenders during a briefing on the investigation.

Politics • February 21, 02:09 PM • 22308 views

Almost 1.5 million declarations filed by Ukrainian officials during 2021-2022 campaign - NACP

The NACP reported that during the declaration campaigns of 2021 and 2022, officials filed almost 1. 5 million declarations, of which 744,600 were filed in 2021 and 712,900 in 2022.

Politics • February 1, 05:46 PM • 109523 views

Officials' declarations are to be checked with the help of artificial intelligence

The NACP in Ukraine will use artificial intelligence to evaluate and verify officials' declarations, focusing on higher-risk declarations, which is different from the previous annual checks of all high-ranking officials.

Society • December 22, 12:43 PM • 24849 views

The NACP predicts that the most risky declarations will be submitted at the end of January

According to NACP Deputy Head Artem Sytnyk, the NACP expects the most risky declarations of officials to be filed at the end of January, noting the tendency for officials with a higher level of corruption risk to file fewer declarations.

Society • December 21, 01:40 PM • 32790 views

Return of mandatory declaration: the NACP tells whether officials have become more active in submitting e-declarations

According to Artem Sytnyk, deputy head of the NACP, there has been no surge in filing declarations after the reintroduction of mandatory electronic declaration, but he predicts an increase in the number of risky declarations by January 2024.

Politics • December 21, 01:19 PM • 27935 views

NACP promises to significantly increase the percentage of declarations that will be fully verified - Sytnyk

Artem Sytnyk, Deputy Head of the NACP, said that previously more than 99% of declarations were not systematically checked due to limited resources, but with the new legislation and approaches, this will change. Now, a significant part of the declarations will be evaluated automatically, which will make the verification more efficient.

Politics • December 21, 12:45 PM • 30072 views

Estate in Bukovel worth more than UAH 50 million: property of former military commissar from Rivne region passed to the state

The property of the former head of the Rivne military enlistment office, Serhiy Lutsyuk, worth UAH 51. 7 million, was seized by the state on suspicion of illicit enrichment and assault on a serviceman.

Crimes and emergencies • December 18, 12:32 PM • 31804 views