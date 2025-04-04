Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it

Immediately after the NABU's statement about the disclosure of the scheme of embezzlement of state-owned land, in which the minister of Agricultural Policyappears, deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak announced Poland's withdrawal from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to believe that such a move by Poland was conceived and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.