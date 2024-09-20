The media spotted Shabunin, who allegedly serves as a combat medic, in the capital's subway

Anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin, who is allegedly a combat medic, was spotted in civilian clothes in the Kyiv subway. This was reported by Law and Business, which published a photo of Shabunin in public transport, UNN reports.

"The scoundrels have harassed soldier Shabunin so much because of the car he stole from the Armed Forces that the 'combat medic' is now forced to hide his car from prying eyes and travel to the front by subway," journalist Volodymyr Boyko notes .

According to him, the photo was taken on September 20 at 9:30 am. So the journalist asks what the daily routine is in the military unit where Shabunin allegedly serves.

As a reminder, the SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin, including mobilization evasion, forgery of NAPC documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and misappropriation of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep that volunteers had donated to the Armed Forces.

At the same time, the HACC ordered to launch an investigation into former NACP heads Oleksandr Novikov and Artem Sytnyk, who helped Shabunin evade service.

The activist himself had previously stated that he had "legitimate reasons" not to serve: he failed a medical examination at school because of moles on his body. At the same time, he is listed as a combat medic and receives a salary while in Kyiv.

Also, according to media reports, Shabunin once actively campaigned for the election to the Verkhovna Rada of Tatiana Montyan, a pro-Russian propagandist who left for Russia and is suspected of collaboration.