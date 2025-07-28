$41.780.01
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10890 views

UNN presents the top 5 protein products that have a high content of this beneficial substance. Learn how to properly balance your diet to provide your body with the necessary protein.

Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods

Protein is an essential component for every person. This is especially true for those who have chosen a sporty, active, and generally active lifestyle. It is generally known that a lot of protein can be obtained from eggs and chicken. But today we will go a little further and UNN will tell you about the top 5 protein products that have a high content of this useful substance.

Foods high in protein

Protein plays a major role in the vital activity of the human body. It ensures muscle recovery, immune system maintenance, and energy production. Knowing which foods are high in protein helps to properly balance your diet, making it not only healthy but also varied.

Important for people, especially athletes, protein is found in both animal and plant products. This allows everyone to choose the right diet. It is important to understand that different types of protein are absorbed differently by the body. The ability to choose quality protein products is the key to successful nutrition. 

How much protein does the body need?

Protein needs are individual and depend on age, level of physical activity, and dietary goals. In particular, to maintain the health of an adult, an average of 0.8-1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight is needed. However, for athletes, pregnant women, and people who want to gain muscle mass, protein intake should be increased.

Foods that contain protein should be included in every meal. This will ensure a uniform supply of amino acids necessary for the normal functioning of the body. If you focus on cheap foods with a high protein content, you should consider options such as eggs, chicken fillet, or legumes - they are not only affordable but also rich in essential nutrients.

To determine the optimal amount of protein, it is important to consider not only body weight but also lifestyle. For example, those who do not play sports need a basic norm. Active people need more protein-rich foods to replenish energy expenditure.

Top protein foods for meals

Cottage cheese is not only a source of protein but also calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth. It is suitable both as a healthy snack and as a full meal.

Cottage cheese is suitable for making desserts, pancakes, or casseroles. Fat-free cottage cheese is especially useful. It reduces the calorie content of the diet while maintaining a high protein content.

Salmon is a product that combines a high content of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These fats strengthen the heart, reduce inflammatory processes in the body, and improve brain function.

Salmon can be grilled, baked in the oven, or added to salads. Regular consumption of this fish will strengthen the immune system and maintain skin health.

Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty24.07.25, 17:54 • 8373 views

Beef is a classic source of animal protein. It is rich in iron, which is necessary to prevent anemia, and zinc, which strengthens the immune system.

You should choose lean cuts of beef. For example, tenderloin, which can be steamed, grilled, or baked. For those who play sports, beef is an important component of the diet for muscle recovery.

Parmesan is a cheese with the highest protein content, which makes it an excellent addition to various dishes. Parmesan is rich not only in protein but also in calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins.

This type of cheese can be used in salads, pasta, or as a separate snack. However, due to its high calorie content, it should be consumed in moderation.

Lentils are one of the best plant-based sources of protein, ideal for vegetarians and vegans. They are rich in fiber, which improves digestion, and iron, important for blood circulation.

Lentils can be used as a side dish, added to soups or salads. They saturate the body with energy, providing a long-lasting feeling of satiety.

Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas16.07.25, 14:57 • 237256 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
