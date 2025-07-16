Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas

July 16 marks National Hot Dog Day in the USA. Every year, it is celebrated with food festivals, special promotions and discounts in establishments, or hot dog fans gather at home with friends and prepare these nutritious treats.

So, UNN has prepared a selection of the most delicious hot dog ideas.

Below are recipes – from classic to gourmet – that are perfect for a hot dog day celebration, party, or picnic.

Classic American Hot Dog

Ingredients:

bun — 1 pc.;

sausage — 1 pc.;

mustard, ketchup — 1 tsp each;

fried or caramelized onion — 1 tbsp.

Preparation

Heat the bun, fry or boil the sausage. Assemble the hot dog, drizzle with sauces, add onion.

Hot Dog with Cheddar and Bacon

Ingredients:

bun;

sausage;

cheddar (grated or sauce);

bacon;

green onion.

Preparation

Fry the bacon. Heat the bun. Melt the cheese directly on the sausage or in the oven, sprinkle with onion.

New York-style Hot Dog with Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

hot dog bun;

sausage (beef or veal, preferably in natural casing);

1/2 cup sauerkraut; stewed onion;

1 tbsp mustard (yellow American or Dijon).

Preparation

Heat the bun. Boil or fry the sausage, Stew the onion. Add sauerkraut. Drizzle with mustard.

Sweet Hot Dog (Banana Dessert Dog)

Ingredients:

sweet bun (brioche, donut bun, or hot dog bun with vanilla or cinnamon);

banana;

2 tbsp chocolate paste (like Nutella or vegan paste);

1–2 tbsp condensed milk or caramel sauce;

2 tbsp colorful sprinkles, chopped nuts, or coconut flakes;

marshmallows — optional.

Preparation

Cut the buns; Toast in a toaster, dry pan, or oven. Cut bananas in half or slice. Spread the bun with Nutella, condensed milk, or caramel. Add marshmallows (can be toasted with a kitchen torch or in the oven). Sprinkle with toppings to your taste.

Vegan Gluten-Free Mushroom Hot Dog

Ingredients

Main:

large portobello mushroom or a handful of oyster mushrooms;

gluten-free bun (rice, corn, or buckwheat flour);

2 tbsp caramelized onion;

2–3 slices of pickled cucumber or gherkins;

For the sauce:

2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise;

1 tsp Dijon or classic mustard;

1/2 tsp smoked paprika;

salt, pepper — to taste.

Preparation

Fry or bake the mushrooms. Fry the onion with sugar and balsamic vinegar. Heat the bun. Spread it with sauce and arrange all the necessary ingredients. Add greens to taste.

Additionally

Interesting facts about hot dogs:

The classic hot dog was invented by Germans but popularized in Chicago and New York.

Over 20 billion hot dogs are eaten in the USA every year.

The most popular event in New York is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, where champions eat over 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Earlier, UNN prepared a selection of refreshing berry-fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer.