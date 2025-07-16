Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1490 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21575 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 46845 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61780 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76663 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183435 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230565 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243749 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107500 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128681 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.9m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 56550 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 72595 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32026 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 20245 views
Publications
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 10667 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 183443 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 109411 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 112674 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230575 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32512 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 73065 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 58444 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 75811 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 104414 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10667 views

On July 16, the USA celebrates National Hot Dog Day. On this occasion, UNN has prepared a selection of five hot dog recipes, including classic, with cheddar and bacon, New York style, sweet, and vegan.

Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas

July 16 marks National Hot Dog Day in the USA. Every year, it is celebrated with food festivals, special promotions and discounts in establishments, or hot dog fans gather at home with friends and prepare these nutritious treats.

So, UNN has prepared a selection of the most delicious hot dog ideas.

Below are recipes – from classic to gourmet – that are perfect for a hot dog day celebration, party, or picnic.

Classic American Hot Dog

Ingredients:

  • bun — 1 pc.;
    • sausage — 1 pc.;
      • mustard, ketchup — 1 tsp each;
        • fried or caramelized onion — 1 tbsp.

          Preparation

          1. Heat the bun, fry or boil the sausage.
            1. Assemble the hot dog, drizzle with sauces, add onion.

              Hot Dog with Cheddar and Bacon

              Ingredients:

              • bun;
                • sausage;
                  • cheddar (grated or sauce);
                    • bacon;
                      • green onion.

                        Preparation

                        1. Fry the bacon.
                          1. Heat the bun.
                            1. Melt the cheese directly on the sausage or in the oven, sprinkle with onion.

                              New York-style Hot Dog with Sauerkraut

                              Ingredients:

                              • hot dog bun;
                                • sausage (beef or veal, preferably in natural casing);
                                  • 1/2 cup sauerkraut; stewed onion;
                                    • 1 tbsp mustard (yellow American or Dijon).

                                       Preparation

                                      1. Heat the bun.
                                        1. Boil or fry the sausage,
                                          1. Stew the onion.
                                            1. Add sauerkraut.
                                              1. Drizzle with mustard.

                                                Sweet Hot Dog (Banana Dessert Dog)

                                                Ingredients:

                                                • sweet bun (brioche, donut bun, or hot dog bun with vanilla or cinnamon);
                                                  • banana;
                                                    • 2 tbsp chocolate paste (like Nutella or vegan paste);
                                                      • 1–2 tbsp condensed milk or caramel sauce;
                                                        • 2 tbsp colorful sprinkles, chopped nuts, or coconut flakes;
                                                          • marshmallows — optional.

                                                            Preparation

                                                            1. Cut the buns;
                                                              1. Toast in a toaster, dry pan, or oven.
                                                                1. Cut bananas in half or slice.
                                                                  1. Spread the bun with Nutella, condensed milk, or caramel.
                                                                    1. Add marshmallows (can be toasted with a kitchen torch or in the oven).
                                                                      1. Sprinkle with toppings to your taste.

                                                                        Vegan Gluten-Free Mushroom Hot Dog

                                                                         Ingredients

                                                                        Main:

                                                                        • large portobello mushroom or a handful of oyster mushrooms;
                                                                          • gluten-free bun (rice, corn, or buckwheat flour);
                                                                            • 2 tbsp caramelized onion;
                                                                              • 2–3 slices of pickled cucumber or gherkins;

                                                                                For the sauce:

                                                                                • 2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise;
                                                                                  • 1 tsp Dijon or classic mustard;
                                                                                    • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika;
                                                                                      • salt, pepper — to taste.

                                                                                        Preparation

                                                                                        1. Fry or bake the mushrooms.
                                                                                          1. Fry the onion with sugar and balsamic vinegar.
                                                                                            1. Heat the bun.
                                                                                              1. Spread it with sauce and arrange all the necessary ingredients.
                                                                                                1. Add greens to taste.

                                                                                                  Additionally

                                                                                                    Interesting facts about hot dogs:

                                                                                                  The classic hot dog was invented by Germans but popularized in Chicago and New York.

                                                                                                  Over 20 billion hot dogs are eaten in the USA every year.

                                                                                                  The most popular event in New York is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, where champions eat over 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

                                                                                                  Earlier, UNN prepared a selection of refreshing berry-fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer.

                                                                                                  Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                  Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                  Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                                  New York City
                                                                                                  United States
                                                                                                  Chicago
                                                                                                  Tesla
                                                                                                  $
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  .
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  S&P 500
                                                                                                  $
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  ,
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  Brent Oil
                                                                                                  $
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  .
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  Gold
                                                                                                  $
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  ,
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  Gas TTF
                                                                                                  $
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  .
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  0
                                                                                                  1
                                                                                                  2
                                                                                                  3
                                                                                                  4
                                                                                                  5
                                                                                                  6
                                                                                                  7
                                                                                                  8
                                                                                                  9