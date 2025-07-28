The Defense Forces are demonstrating success and continuing active operations against Russian troops in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Earlier, StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast.

It was reported on June 6 that Russian troops captured Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast.