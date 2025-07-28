$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:50 AM • 5554 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13205 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 11901 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 15371 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 21041 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 64850 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 98504 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71190 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67542 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71542 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
EU-US Trade Agreement: Merz Assesses the DealJuly 28, 01:42 AM • 11139 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 32418 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 36597 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 49245 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 226463 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 157944 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 201453 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 171452 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 191392 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 64850 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 34186 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 36495 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 33794 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 33811 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5560 views

The Defense Forces in Sumy region are showing success and continuing active operations against Russian troops. This was reported by the head of the CСD Kovalenko.

CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region

The Defense Forces are demonstrating success and continuing active operations against Russian troops in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Sumy Oblast, the Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against the Russians

- reported the head of the CCD Kovalenko.

Over a third of 158 battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff28.07.25, 08:19 • 3022 views

Recall

Earlier, StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast.

It was reported on June 6 that Russian troops captured Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9