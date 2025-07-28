$41.770.00
49.100.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over a third of 158 battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 158 combat engagements over the past day, with over a third occurring in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 86 airstrikes, dropped 132 guided aerial bombs, and used 4413 kamikaze drones.

Over a third of 158 battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the battles last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on July 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 158 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched 86 air strikes, dropping 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 4413 kamikaze drones and carried out 5960 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 85 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one cannon, and one enemy radar station," the report says.

Situation by directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the invaders in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 14 air strikes - dropping 31 guided aerial bombs, carried out 363 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy assault actions.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Fyholivka, Zapadne, and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Radkivka, Holubivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka and in the directions of Serednie, Hryhorivka, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped nine attacks near Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded yesterday near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyne Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Kotlyne, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne, Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Pidddubne, Myrny, and in the direction of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Temirivka, and Oleksandrogra.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance in the direction of Prydniprovsky.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: another thousand soldiers and 4 tanks per day28.07.25, 07:24 • 2190 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
