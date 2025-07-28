$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM • 29599 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 72649 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 55242 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 54569 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 63124 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 56591 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 77758 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 205098 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78808 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 71361 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Enemy losses: another thousand soldiers and 4 tanks per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

On July 27, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.07.25 are estimated at 1,050,250 personnel.

Enemy losses: another thousand soldiers and 4 tanks per day

On July 27, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 4 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,050,250 (+1,000) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,061 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,064 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30,826 (+4)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,450 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,201 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 48,393 (+235)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,546 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56,596 (+103)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. According to him, Kyiv always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.

                              ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn27.07.25, 02:27

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
