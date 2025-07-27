$41.770.00
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

Russia is increasing its production of missiles and drones, which will allow it to launch larger-scale attacks on Ukraine in the autumn of 2025. ISW analysts predict up to 2,000 drones per night by November 2025.

ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn

Russia's increased production of missiles and drones will likely allow the aggressor country to continue launching increasingly large-scale attacks on Ukraine in the autumn of 2025. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine on the night of July 25-26 "and appear to be increasingly integrating missiles into night strike packages after relying primarily on drones in the spring and early summer of 2025."

The Russian military used a denser concentration of missiles in recent strikes. ... the Russian defense industry is increasing its capabilities in missile and drone production

- noted in ISW.

They predict that Russian forces may be capable of striking Ukraine with up to 2,000 drones in a single night by November 2025 if the current trend of increasing Russian night drone use continues.

"Increasingly large Russian strike packages underscore the critical importance of Western assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, particularly with US-made Patriot air defense systems, which can effectively counter Russian ballistic missile threats," analysts conclude.

Recall

According to the Financial Times, Russia's drone "swarm" tactics are increasingly breaching Ukraine's defenses. Drones are hitting targets three times more often than usual in recent months.

There is an approved plan to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting25.07.25, 21:10 • 3532 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Institute for the Study of War
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
