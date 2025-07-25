There is an approved plan to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting on drones, emphasizing that there is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. There were reports from our intelligence services – the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate – about the challenges for summer-autumn, about Russia's intentions. We discussed in detail what threats need to be responded to. There was a report on the operational situation, reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. All operational directions, Pokrovsk first and foremost – most attention. Sumy region – we continue to operate in the border area. The Minister of Defense reported on the arrival of assistance from our partners – we ensure reliable movement of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers. I instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting – specifically on drones. There is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day, which is very difficult. Per day within a specified period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our involved officials. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke today with manufacturers of interceptor drones and outlined the main task - Ukraine's ability to use at least 1000 interceptors per day within a specified time.