There is an approved plan to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting on drones. The goal is to achieve the production of 500-1000 interceptors per day.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting on drones, emphasizing that there is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
Held a Staff meeting today. There were reports from our intelligence services – the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate – about the challenges for summer-autumn, about Russia's intentions. We discussed in detail what threats need to be responded to. There was a report on the operational situation, reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. All operational directions, Pokrovsk first and foremost – most attention. Sumy region – we continue to operate in the border area. The Minister of Defense reported on the arrival of assistance from our partners – we ensure reliable movement of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers. I instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting – specifically on drones. There is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day, which is very difficult. Per day within a specified period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our involved officials.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke today with manufacturers of interceptor drones and outlined the main task - Ukraine's ability to use at least 1000 interceptors per day within a specified time.