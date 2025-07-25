$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 5030 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 18102 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 100298 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 39086 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 41046 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 76919 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 37227 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52512 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50146 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91363 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
There is an approved plan to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting on drones. The goal is to achieve the production of 500-1000 interceptors per day.

There is an approved plan to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technology Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting on drones, emphasizing that there is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. There were reports from our intelligence services – the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate – about the challenges for summer-autumn, about Russia's intentions. We discussed in detail what threats need to be responded to. There was a report on the operational situation, reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. All operational directions, Pokrovsk first and foremost – most attention. Sumy region – we continue to operate in the border area. The Minister of Defense reported on the arrival of assistance from our partners – we ensure reliable movement of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers. I instructed to prepare a Technological Staff meeting – specifically on drones. There is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day, which is very difficult. Per day within a specified period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our involved officials.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke today with manufacturers of interceptor drones and outlined the main task - Ukraine's ability to use at least 1000 interceptors per day within a specified time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
