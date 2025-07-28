10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days from today. He made this statement to journalists at the beginning of a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today," Trump said.

"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made," the US president noted.

Recall

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports at "around 100%" if no agreement to end the war in Ukraine was reached within 50 days.