"Aeroflot" uses outdated Windows XP, and the CEO hasn't changed his password for three years - "Belarusian Cyberpartisans"

The large-scale hacking of the IT systems of Russian "Aeroflot", which destroyed thousands of servers of the largest Russian airline, became possible partly because the company's employees did not comply with security rules. Belarusian hackers told DW about this in a comment, UNN reports.

Details

They noted that they had been in the corporate network of "Aeroflot" for "many months" before carrying out the hack.

The attack was complex due to the particularly large scale of the network. About 8 thousand computers (PCs and servers), up to one hundred different systems - the "cyberpartisans" indicated.

At the same time, they clarified that the hack became possible due to employees neglecting security rules - for example, Aeroflot's CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky had not changed his password since 2022.

"Windows XP and 2003 are used in the network, which led to the compromise of their entire infrastructure," the hackers added.

Recall

Earlier, hacker groups Silent Crow and "Belarusian Cyberpartisans" attacked the servers of the Russian airline "Aeroflot", as a result of which they copied and destroyed their databases, including the personal data of all passengers.

Addition

On the morning of July 28, "Aeroflot" reported that there was a failure in its IT system, without specifying its causes and the timeframe for resolving the problem.

Later, the fact of the hack was recognized by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. A case was opened regarding unauthorized access to computer information.