Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 13554 views
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 75007 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 56859 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 109775 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 60787 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 58014 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 49392 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43768 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31665 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27561 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Trump's statement on shortening the deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire caused the Russian stock market to collapseJuly 28, 01:49 PM • 4158 views
Local elections, which were supposed to take place in Ukraine in October, will not happen - CECJuly 28, 02:02 PM • 5272 views
"Soon a peace table will be set in Turkey": Erdogan expects the bloody war in Ukraine to end soonJuly 28, 02:51 PM • 4596 views
Trump said he is no longer interested in talking to PutinJuly 28, 03:32 PM • 8528 views
First results of Biletskyi's corps: competent leadership significantly reduces military lossesJuly 28, 04:55 PM • 4946 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 87806 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 103895 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 331297 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Chernivtsi Oblast
China
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 73986 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 128875 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 67638 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 67348 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 62671 views
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb
MIM-104 Patriot

Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Children from the "naval cadet classes" of the Kherson region were taken to St. Petersburg to participate in a naval parade, which was canceled. The trip was organized by Dmitry Medvedev.

Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceled

The Kremlin has once again used Ukrainian schoolchildren as a propaganda tool. This time, children from the so-called "naval cadet classes" from the temporarily occupied Kherson region were taken to St. Petersburg, allegedly to "participate in a naval parade," reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

It is noted that the trip was personally organized by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

But as always - everything in the style of the Russian Federation: the parade was canceled, and the promises remained empty. This is another example of forced assimilation

- indicated in the CNR.

They conclude that Russia is creating pseudo-narratives for Ukrainian children to form loyal "citizens of the Russian Federation" who will fight against their own country.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day." Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag."

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for a pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner," where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

"Volunteer Company": Russia brought in a hundred propagandists to work with children in the occupied territories - CNS28.07.25, 01:06 • 3108 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
