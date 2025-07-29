The Kremlin has once again used Ukrainian schoolchildren as a propaganda tool. This time, children from the so-called "naval cadet classes" from the temporarily occupied Kherson region were taken to St. Petersburg, allegedly to "participate in a naval parade," reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

It is noted that the trip was personally organized by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

But as always - everything in the style of the Russian Federation: the parade was canceled, and the promises remained empty. This is another example of forced assimilation - indicated in the CNR.

They conclude that Russia is creating pseudo-narratives for Ukrainian children to form loyal "citizens of the Russian Federation" who will fight against their own country.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day." Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag."

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for a pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner," where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

"Volunteer Company": Russia brought in a hundred propagandists to work with children in the occupied territories - CNS