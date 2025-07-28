A hundred propagandists from the Russian Federation have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that these are participants of youth movements controlled by Moscow, who will work in children's camps.

Their goal is not recreation or assistance, but the destruction of the self-identification of Ukrainian children. Propagandistic lectures, "conversations about important things", "Russian spiritual bonds" - all this is part of the Kremlin's genocide strategy - stated the CNS.

They assure that these individuals are already being identified, and "everyone involved in this process will be recorded."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forcibly brought schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

