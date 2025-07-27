Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are involving Ukrainian children in propaganda events for the so-called "Day of the Baptism of Rus'". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance (CNR).

It is noted that under the pretext of "spiritual education", schoolchildren are forced to draw illustrations of princes and their wives - in a purely Russian style. These drawings are then sent to churches, where they become part of ideological processing.

In fact, the Russians use the baptism of the Kyivan state as a tool for creating the legend of the "Russian nation" - which is a fake and has no relation to science - the CNR points out.

They call this another example of visual and cultural appropriation of Ukrainian history.

"Children are drawn into the false mythology of the 'Russian world' through the church," the CNR states.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailors' uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly brought schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

