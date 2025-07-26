In temporarily occupied Luhansk, children will be taught to make drones for the army of the aggressor country Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration is launching children's clubs "Young Technicians", where schoolchildren will be taught to manufacture drones and equipment for the enemy army.

According to the CNS, the project starts in autumn 2025 as part of the "First in Science" program, managed by Putin's youth association "Movement of the First".

This is another example of the militarization of education in the TOT: under the guise of "science", children are accustomed to war, involving them in work for the benefit of the occupier's military machine. The Center for National Resistance reminds that involving children in the production of equipment for war is a violation of international law - the message says.

