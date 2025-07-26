$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 11849 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 30555 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 123114 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 49873 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 50576 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 87907 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39287 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53292 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50573 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91556 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
In temporarily occupied Luhansk, children will be taught to make drones for the Russian army - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, children will be involved in the production of drones for the Russian army. The "Young Technicians" project will start in the autumn of 2025 under the auspices of Putin's youth association.

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, children will be taught to make drones for the Russian army - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, children will be taught to make drones for the army of the aggressor country Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration is launching children's clubs "Young Technicians", where schoolchildren will be taught to manufacture drones and equipment for the enemy army.

According to the CNS, the project starts in autumn 2025 as part of the "First in Science" program, managed by Putin's youth association "Movement of the First".

This is another example of the militarization of education in the TOT: under the guise of "science", children are accustomed to war, involving them in work for the benefit of the occupier's military machine. The Center for National Resistance reminds that involving children in the production of equipment for war is a violation of international law

- the message says.

Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNS

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Luhansk
Tesla
