Temporarily occupied Luhansk is turning into a dump - the occupiers are introducing fines instead of solving problems. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the city is currently drowning in garbage: overflowing bins, lack of waste removal, stench in the streets - this is the reality into which Russian "liberators" have turned Luhansk.

Instead of solving the communal collapse, the occupation "administration" is introducing new fines: from 2 to 3 thousand rubles - simply for throwing garbage past the bin - reported by the CNR.

They call this not management, but repression and imitation of order instead of real solutions.

Russian occupiers began "legal" raiding of housing in Luhansk, demanding residents to submit documents with a Russian passport within 30 days. Otherwise, apartments are transferred to the occupation administration.

It was also reported that Russian occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization", including state mines and abandoned facilities. The CNR considers this to be looting, as all "ownership documents" are legally null and void.

