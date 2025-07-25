$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM • 16385 views
July 24, 06:46 PM • 16385 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
July 24, 03:34 PM • 34848 views
July 24, 03:34 PM • 34848 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 129269 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 82581 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 146766 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 90650 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 88791 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 104130 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70524 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51799 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Ukrzaliznytsia strengthens document checks before boarding: what is knownJuly 24, 03:25 PM • 4946 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 59688 views
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for "Lyut" brigade commander Maksym KazbanJuly 24, 05:33 PM • 9112 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 39100 views
Constitutional order must be restored07:02 PM • 16574 views
Constitutional order must be restored07:02 PM • 16603 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 39130 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 59716 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:10 AM • 129269 views
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 129269 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 140326 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 196617 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 313938 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 396724 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 399942 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 387821 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Temporarily occupied Luhansk is drowning in garbage, and the occupation administration is introducing fines for throwing garbage past the bin. This is happening instead of solving the communal collapse in the city.

Temporarily occupied Luhansk is turning into a dump - the occupiers are introducing fines instead of solving problems. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the city is currently drowning in garbage: overflowing bins, lack of waste removal, stench in the streets - this is the reality into which Russian "liberators" have turned Luhansk.

Instead of solving the communal collapse, the occupation "administration" is introducing new fines: from 2 to 3 thousand rubles - simply for throwing garbage past the bin

- reported by the CNR.

They call this not management, but repression and imitation of order instead of real solutions.

Recall

Russian occupiers began "legal" raiding of housing in Luhansk, demanding residents to submit documents with a Russian passport within 30 days. Otherwise, apartments are transferred to the occupation administration.

It was also reported that Russian occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization", including state mines and abandoned facilities. The CNR considers this to be looting, as all "ownership documents" are legally null and void.

Russia intensifies militarization of TOT and depletes resources of Ukrainian territories - CNS08.07.25, 20:28 • 1566 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Luhansk
