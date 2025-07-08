Russia intensifies militarization of TOT and depletes resources of Ukrainian territories - CNS

$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3731 views
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13463 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37168 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67723 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48576 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49438 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54831 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54809 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45037 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42404 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regionsJuly 8, 09:39 AM • 21064 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 8, 09:41 AM • 48964 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP KaptelovJuly 8, 11:00 AM • 26712 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 50826 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 8074 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37169 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 52211 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67723 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 196583 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 182358 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 156954 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 344364 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 180654 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 294959 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 314941 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Russia intensifies militarization of TOT and depletes resources of Ukrainian territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111 views

The Center of National Resistance published a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the first half of 2025. Russia is militarizing the TOT, creating new military bases and depleting Ukrainian resources, which leads to a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Center for National Resistance presented a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine in the first half of 2025, which structures and summarizes information on how Russia is managing the seized Ukrainian lands, as well as people and property on them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report.

Details

During the reporting period, the Russians continued the integration of the TOT into the legal, informational, and infrastructural field of the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin pays special attention to the development of military logistics and measures to encapsulate the information field and change the identification of Ukrainian youth. Meanwhile, the occupation administrations are not in a hurry to provide the captured regions with basic needs for life, thus putting the TOT on the verge of economic and humanitarian catastrophe.

- the document states.

The consequence of the occupation of the TOT was the absence of any open political struggle, competition of ideas and views, and grassroots civic activity of residents, which is inherent in Russia itself.

At the same time, restrictions in the TOT of Ukraine are harsher than in the territory of the Russian Federation. The internal struggle for resources in the TOT of Ukraine is weaker due to the destruction of the territory and stronger direct control from Moscow. Various "elections" and "actions" take on the features of an even greater farce for the same reasons.

- analysts note.

In 2025, the Kremlin continues to turn the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an outpost of the Russian military machine. Russia is militarizing the occupied territories. Two new military bases have been created in Mariupol. The large-scale embezzlement of the remnants of Ukrainian industry continues.

As of spring 2025, there are over 620,000 Russian servicemen in Ukraine and the border Kursk region. This is 40,000 more than as of December 2024.

Despite the loud and "victorious" rhetoric of the Kremlin, 2025 became a year of stagnation for the Russian army. In five months, the Russian troops managed to advance by 0.15% of the territory of Ukraine. In fact, as cynical as it may sound, this is a pittance against the backdrop of ambitious statements about full control over the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions by the end of the year.

- the report says.

In the occupied territories, students with "tails" are forced to join the Russian army - NSCD CCD07.06.25, 13:18 • 3695 views

Recruitment for conscription and subsequent signing of a contract with the Russian army is actively carried out in the TOT, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. According to the Eastern Human Rights Group of Ukraine, at least 300 people from the occupied territories were conscripted into the Russian army during the previous conscription campaign.

Repressions, raids, checkpoints: occupiers intensify forced mobilization of Ukrainians in TOT26.06.25, 14:02 • 2295 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
