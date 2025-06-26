Repressions, raids, checkpoints: occupiers intensify forced mobilization of Ukrainians in TOT

The occupiers are intensifying the forced mobilization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. They organize raids and carry out repressions through threats, psychological pressure, deception, and roadblocks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is reported that Russia continues to grossly violate international law by involving residents of the TOT in the army. Even schoolchildren and students are being mobilized.

The occupiers resort to the following methods of influencing Ukrainians in the TOT:

“raids” at checkpoints. They check documents and the availability of a Russian passport;

psychological pressure and “conversations” - from administrative cases to coercion to sign a contract;

young people are registered in schools, and 18-year-olds are immediately handed summons.

The mobilization plan for 2025 is about 10,000 people from the TOT, but the real figures are classified.

But despite this, people resist. Men hide, move to villages, do not appear at the "military commissariats", staging a "silent" sabotage of the occupiers' orders.

After explosions or leaflets, control is tightened. But this also means that the underground is working. There are instructions on how to act during inspections, and what to do in case of forced service - said the spokeswoman of the CNS “Lipa”.

