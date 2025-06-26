During the holidays, the occupiers force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for the terrorists of the "special military operation". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) turn even holidays into an instrument of propaganda. In particular, in the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, schoolchildren are forced to collect "humanitarian aid" for the terrorists of the "special military operation" - gloves, chainsaws, camouflage nets and other equipment.

This is another crime of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children: instead of education - militarization, instead of development - involvement in the war - the message says.

The CNS points out that such demonstrative "lessons of patriotism" are "the agony of occupation".

"Ukraine will return. And children will receive a real education again," the CNS added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents. Even for transfers of several hundred rubles, you can get a "freeze".

It was also reported that the Russians in the TOT declared Ukrainian property "ownerless" and threaten criminal charges for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "self-seizure".

Occupants in the TOT are conducting raids to detect Ukrainian television antennas