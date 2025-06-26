Occupants force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for terrorists - CNS

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 07:38 PM • 15089 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 43969 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 58487 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 64778 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 67359 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 56342 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 58651 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 64042 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77651 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105547 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.7m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy on the Special Tribunal: Strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including PutinJune 25, 08:43 PM • 28909 views
Rubio surprises NATO by changing rhetoric on Russia - PoliticoJune 25, 09:05 PM • 20672 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind bars01:14 AM • 15434 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this01:45 AM • 15963 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCD02:17 AM • 15559 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 34843 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 41521 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 51989 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 76832 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 153421 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 18398 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 26763 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 25490 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 62165 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 68026 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SpaceX Starship
James Webb Space Telescope
The Guardian
The Times

Occupants force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for terrorists - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region are forcing Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for the terrorists of the "special military operation" during the holidays. This includes gloves, chainsaws and camouflage nets.

Occupants force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for terrorists - CNS

During the holidays, the occupiers force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for the terrorists of the "special military operation". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) turn even holidays into an instrument of propaganda. In particular, in the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, schoolchildren are forced to collect "humanitarian aid" for the terrorists of the "special military operation" - gloves, chainsaws, camouflage nets and other equipment.

This is another crime of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children: instead of education - militarization, instead of development - involvement in the war

- the message says.

The CNS points out that such demonstrative "lessons of patriotism" are "the agony of occupation".

"Ukraine will return. And children will receive a real education again," the CNS added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents. Even for transfers of several hundred rubles, you can get a "freeze".

It was also reported that the Russians in the TOT declared Ukrainian property "ownerless" and threaten criminal charges for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "self-seizure".

Occupants in the TOT are conducting raids to detect Ukrainian television antennas25.06.25, 01:47 • 3096 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9