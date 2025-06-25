$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
About agency
Contadts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

Occupants in the TOT are conducting raids to detect Ukrainian television antennas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The occupiers have banned Ukrainian terrestrial television equipment in the TOT, including Horynych antennas, replacing them with "russian world" kits. This is aimed at information isolation of the population and getting people hooked on Kremlin propaganda.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the enemy has banned Ukrainian television broadcasting equipment and is actively searching for "violators." This is reported by the National Resistance Center (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Kherson region, the occupiers conducted another raid on the villages - they detected "Horynych" antennas.

Those who were found to have them were issued protocols, and instead "gifted" with "Russian world" kits

- noted in the CNS.

They are convinced that the goal of these actions is complete information isolation and getting people hooked on Kremlin propaganda, which distorts reality and erases identity.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents. Even for transfers of several hundred rubles, you can get a "freeze".

It was also reported that the Russians in the TOT declared Ukrainian property "ownerless" and threaten criminal charges for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "squatting".

Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS18.06.25, 21:18 • 8572 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
