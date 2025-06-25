Occupants in the TOT are conducting raids to detect Ukrainian television antennas

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the enemy has banned Ukrainian television broadcasting equipment and is actively searching for "violators." This is reported by the National Resistance Center (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Kherson region, the occupiers conducted another raid on the villages - they detected "Horynych" antennas.

Those who were found to have them were issued protocols, and instead "gifted" with "Russian world" kits - noted in the CNS.

They are convinced that the goal of these actions is complete information isolation and getting people hooked on Kremlin propaganda, which distorts reality and erases identity.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents. Even for transfers of several hundred rubles, you can get a "freeze".

It was also reported that the Russians in the TOT declared Ukrainian property "ownerless" and threaten criminal charges for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "squatting".

