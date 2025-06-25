Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are staging filtration raids against those who have not broken down and have not obtained a Russian passport. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the CNS, in particular in Melitopol, a local resident was accused of "fictitious registration" of Ukrainians without Russian passports in his apartment. Now he faces a criminal case.

And this is just one of hundreds of similar cases. Such raids are not "order", but a direct repression against all who retain a Ukrainian passport and Ukrainian identity. The Kremlin seeks to create a "correct picture" for propaganda about total loyalty and "mass support" for the occupation. In fact, under duress and threats, they are trying to achieve what they could not achieve by military force - emphasized in the CNS.

