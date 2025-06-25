Occupants in TOT are hunting Ukrainians without Russian passports - CNS

$41.790.08
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4382 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16726 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27477 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31394 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35153 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 42033 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49106 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61906 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76033 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105058 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 73685 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 75202 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 93691 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109666 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media12:25 PM • 45289 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 15449 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 37505 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109907 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 142083 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 183121 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 7294 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 13333 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 52530 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 59287 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 71104 views
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
United States dollar

Occupants in TOT are hunting Ukrainians without Russian passports - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Russian occupiers are conducting filtration raids in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, hunting for Ukrainians without Russian passports. This campaign is a form of repression against those who maintain Ukrainian identity and refuse Russian citizenship.

Occupants in TOT are hunting Ukrainians without Russian passports - CNS

Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are staging filtration raids against those who have not broken down and have not obtained a Russian passport. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the CNS, in particular in Melitopol, a local resident was accused of "fictitious registration" of Ukrainians without Russian passports in his apartment. Now he faces a criminal case.

And this is just one of hundreds of similar cases. Such raids are not "order", but a direct repression against all who retain a Ukrainian passport and Ukrainian identity. The Kremlin seeks to create a "correct picture" for propaganda about total loyalty and "mass support" for the occupation. In fact, under duress and threats, they are trying to achieve what they could not achieve by military force

- emphasized in the CNS.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the enemy banned Ukrainian terrestrial television equipment and is actively looking for "violators".

Occupants ban Ukrainian language and literature in schools in TOT24.06.25, 21:37 • 3766 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
