In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the teaching of the Ukrainian language and literature will be stopped. The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation has published a draft order on changing the federal program for schools. The document excludes the subject "Native (Ukrainian) language" from the school curriculum, reports UNN.

The agency of the aggressor country also proposes to stop the study of Ukrainian literature from grades 1 to 9 in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

These changes are being made "in connection with the changed geopolitical situation in the world".

In November last year, Putin called not to "repeat the mistakes of the past" in the field of studying the Ukrainian language in the TOT. He said that the policy in the field of the Russian language should be "soft, natural, based on the needs of life".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already reacted to the decision of the Russian Federation.

We regard the decision of the Russian authorities to ban the study of the Ukrainian language in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as another manifestation of Moscow's genocidal policy - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

