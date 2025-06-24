$41.870.04
"Sale" and "Shop" are not allowed: Russia banned the use of English on signs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting the use of English words on signs and pointers. This law amends a number of regulations. Translation into other languages is allowed only "provided the content is identical."

"Sale" and "Shop" are not allowed: Russia banned the use of English on signs

The law on the protection of the Russian language provides, in particular, for the placement of signs and inscriptions taking into account new rules. The law was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Russia, President Putin signed a new law on the protection of the Russian language. According to the law, among other things, the placement of signs and inscriptions must be only in Russian. The use of English words on reference signs and various pointers is not allowed. That is, something like "sale" or "shop" and others - is no longer allowed on reference signs in the Russian Federation. Translation into other languages is possible. But only "provided the content is identical and the design is equivalent."

Thus, the law signed by Putin amends a number of regulatory acts, including the law "On Protection of Consumer Rights."

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the ban on studying the Ukrainian language in schools in the temporarily occupied territories as a manifestation of Moscow's genocidal policy.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are massively blocking bank cards of local residents.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

