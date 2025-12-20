Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reason

Currently, Ukraine has a deficit of missiles for some air defense systems, and partners "have started to hold back air defense missiles a little." This may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In the near future, we cannot produce these systems (Western air defense systems - ed.), we do not have a license. We appealed to partners. Unfortunately, they are not yet ready to give us a license. The second option is to buy missiles. Can we? We can. Although, I will be honest, partners have started to hold back air defense missiles a little, and we cannot yet get the full volumes we need," Zelenskyy said.

He added that this could be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries, namely, drones over many European states.

"I have a feeling that one of the reasons is not only testing the air defense of Europeans, but also for our partners to hold back air defense for themselves before winter," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has a deficit of certain missiles for air defense systems.