
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 12575 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 14696 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 11786 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 14641 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23084 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26873 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24962 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24252 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19796 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
FIFA (video game series)

Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems. Partners have started holding back missiles, which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.

Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reason

Currently, Ukraine has a deficit of missiles for some air defense systems, and partners "have started to hold back air defense missiles a little." This may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In the near future, we cannot produce these systems (Western air defense systems - ed.), we do not have a license. We appealed to partners. Unfortunately, they are not yet ready to give us a license. The second option is to buy missiles. Can we? We can. Although, I will be honest, partners have started to hold back air defense missiles a little, and we cannot yet get the full volumes we need," Zelenskyy said.

He added that this could be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries, namely, drones over many European states.

"I have a feeling that one of the reasons is not only testing the air defense of Europeans, but also for our partners to hold back air defense for themselves before winter," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has a deficit of certain missiles for air defense systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine