In the occupied territories, students with "tails" are forced to join the Russian army - NSCD CCD

In the territory controlled by Russia, students with academic debts are being forced to sign contracts with the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

"The occupation administrations are resorting to new methods of forced mobilization: in the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, the practice of forcing students with academic debts to conclude short-term contracts with the Russian army is widespread," the CCD said in a statement.

The CCD reminded that students of Russian universities who are threatened with expulsion are forced to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"In exchange for service, students are promised to keep their place of study and close their academic debt, while threatening expulsion and forced mobilization in case of refusal," the statement said.

"Such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law. The population of the occupied territory cannot be forced to participate in hostilities against their state - this qualifies as a violation of human rights and the sovereignty of the occupied country," the CCD noted.

It is noted that in general, the occupiers systematically use vulnerable groups of the population in the temporarily occupied territories to replenish the losses of the Russian Armed Forces, in particular by forcibly mobilizing detained persons who are threatened with imprisonment.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians plan to create separate military camps for girls. In special camps, teenagers will be taught tactical medicine and drone control.