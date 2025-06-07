$41.470.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM • 52771 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 79626 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 109968 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 78863 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 162539 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 104983 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 137790 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167494 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121541 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101482 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

In the occupied territories, students with "tails" are forced to join the Russian army - NSCD CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The occupiers are forcing students with academic debts to sign contracts with the Russian army. In exchange, they promise to keep their place of study and close the "tails", threatening expulsion.

In the occupied territories, students with "tails" are forced to join the Russian army - NSCD CCD

In the territory controlled by Russia, students with academic debts are being forced to sign contracts with the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

"The occupation administrations are resorting to new methods of forced mobilization: in the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, the practice of forcing students with academic debts to conclude short-term contracts with the Russian army is widespread," the CCD said in a statement.

The CCD reminded that students of Russian universities who are threatened with expulsion are forced to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"In exchange for service, students are promised to keep their place of study and close their academic debt, while threatening expulsion and forced mobilization in case of refusal," the statement said.

"Such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law. The population of the occupied territory cannot be forced to participate in hostilities against their state - this qualifies as a violation of human rights and the sovereignty of the occupied country," the CCD noted.

It is noted that in general, the occupiers systematically use vulnerable groups of the population in the temporarily occupied territories to replenish the losses of the Russian Armed Forces, in particular by forcibly mobilizing detained persons who are threatened with imprisonment.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians plan to create separate military camps for girls. In special camps, teenagers will be taught tactical medicine and drone control.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

