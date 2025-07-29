Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the wounded

Two people, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting perpetrated by an unknown assailant in Midtown Manhattan, New York. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred near an office building on Park Avenue. The suspect committed suicide on the 33rd floor of a neighboring building.

The office building, which houses the headquarters of investment firm Blackstone and the NFL, has been placed under lockdown. - the report states.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged citizens to avoid the area due to an "active shooting investigation."

Expect to see emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. – the NYPD said in a statement.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on social media platform X that FBI personnel and agents from the New York field office had responded "to provide support at the crime scene in Manhattan."

Recall

Over the weekend, eleven people were stabbed by a man at a Walmart supermarket in Traverse City, Michigan. The 42-year-old suspect, a Michigan resident, was taken into custody.

Shooting near US church: two women killed