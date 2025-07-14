Shooting near US church: two women killed

Two women died in a shooting on Sunday at a Baptist church in Lexington, Kentucky. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the shooting near Blue Grass Airport occurred around 11:35 AM local time, after a police officer stopped a car following a signal from a license plate reader. The man opened fire and wounded the officer, then stole the vehicle and left the scene, later ending up near the church.

The assailant fired his weapon at people on the church grounds. Three officers who arrived at the scene shot the perpetrator. ... The shooter has been identified, but police are not releasing his name - the report says.

The victims who died were identified as 34-year-old Christina Combs and 72-year-old Beverly Hamm. Two men who were injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital. One man is in critical condition, and the other is stable. The injured police officer is also in stable condition.

Police do not rule out the attacker's connection with people in the church, but do not disclose details.

Recall

