$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13337 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52322 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31619 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36662 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44686 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83402 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76597 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35008 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60255 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108685 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 60695 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78028 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43165 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 22631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 16787 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 52031 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78138 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83262 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 76469 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 178486 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43258 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26514 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27745 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29280 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31687 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Places

Kentucky

U.S. state
News by theme

20 people in the US have died due to the storm that swept through the States over the past week

As a result of floods and tornadoes in a number of US states, 20 people have died. Most of the victims are in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky, the storm is moving east, causing rain and thunderstorms.

News of the World • April 7, 03:46 PM • 11686 views

Deadly weather in the US: at least 12 dead due to tornadoes and floods

Deadly weather in the southern and central US states has caused floods and tornadoes, killing at least 12 people, including a child. More floods are expected from Louisiana to Pennsylvania.

News of the World • April 6, 11:09 AM • 17596 views

At least seven dead due to bad weather in three US states

At least seven people have died in Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee due to bad weather in the United States. A state of emergency has been declared in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

News of the World • April 4, 07:02 AM • 6033 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.

News of the World • April 3, 05:45 PM • 11769 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.

News of the World • April 3, 07:38 AM • 215091 views

Tornadoes and heavy rains are destroying the southern and central US states: catastrophic floods are expected

Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.

News of the World • April 3, 03:47 AM • 5625 views