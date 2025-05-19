$41.500.03
"Pain I cannot describe": Powerful tornadoes swept through three US states

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The hurricane damaged dozens of buildings and houses, leaving thousands without power. The cities of Grinnell, Bennett, Haviland and Greensburg were the most affected.

Strong tornadoes swept through the streets of Kansas, a city in the American state of Missouri, and individual cities in the states of Colorado and Kentucky on Sunday, damaging dozens of houses and buildings and leaving thousands of local residents without electricity. Dozens of people died and even more were injured. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

Tornadoes hit a U.S. area commonly referred to as "Tornado Alley," where deadly vortices occur most often, mostly in May and June. Dramatic footage from several states, including Missouri and Colorado, showed a trail of destruction through cities in the path of the tornado.

In Kansas, a tornado swept through the small town of Grinnell, which has a population of less than 300. According to NWKS radio station, the tornado tore the roof off a church and destroyed several other buildings.

I saw what the work and effort of my whole life had turned into - my house. The debris needs to be completely rebuilt. A house for three families. It's so awful. It's a pain I can't describe and have never had to feel

- said a resident of Missouri, Uyana Uyama-Hollishead

Part of Interstate 70 was closed due to power outages, the New York Times quoted Lisa Mussman, a representative of the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Several tornadoes were reported in Colorado in the Denver area. One tornado attacked the city of Bennett three times, damaging 17 buildings, including six homes, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

In Elbert County, southeast of Denver, 19 homes were damaged and many residents were left without electricity, said Kara Herchinski, a public relations officer for Elizabeth Fire Rescue.

Videos on social media show funnel-shaped clouds moving through areas of Colorado, destroying homes and scattering debris.

According to the National Weather Service, even more tornadoes were reported near the cities of Haviland and Greensburg in Kansas. Officials are still checking the extent of the damage in these areas.

Let us remind you

At least five people died on May 17, and authorities searched building by building for people trapped or injured after severe storms, including a tornado that swept through St. Louis in Missouri in the Midwestern United States.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Kansas
Colorado
Kentucky
Missouri
Denver
The New York Times
United States
