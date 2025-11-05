UPS cargo plane crashes in US, causing massive fire: dead and injured (video)

On Tuesday, November 4, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville International Airport. The crash caused a massive fire. Due to thick smoke, local authorities urged residents within a few miles to seek shelter. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, was en route to Honolulu, Hawaii, and crashed around 5:15 PM local time.

There were three crew members on board. Police reported injuries, but the exact number has not yet been specified. It is preliminarily known that the crash may have been caused by an engine malfunction.

Firefighters, police, and rescuers are working at the scene. Due to the risk of toxic smoke, residents are advised to avoid the crash area.

This is an active fire and debris scene. Stay away - the Louisville Police Department warned on social media.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed that a large-scale operation to deal with the aftermath of the disaster is underway.

There are many casualties, and the fire is still ongoing. Many roads in the area are closed – please avoid the scene - he said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced during a press conference that at least three people died and 11 were injured in the plane crash.

"We believe at least three people have died. I think that number will grow. Anyone who has seen the footage knows how horrific this disaster was," Beshear said.

Reference

Louisville Airport is home to UPS's main logistics hub, UPS Worldport, which handles most of the company's international and express shipments.

Recall

