November 4, 06:53 PM • 13970 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
November 4, 06:07 PM • 30437 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 26434 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 26478 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 26649 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
November 4, 02:17 PM • 40955 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 01:39 PM • 37720 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19160 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18330 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15620 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
UPS cargo plane crashes in US, causing massive fire: dead and injured (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville Airport, en route to Honolulu. The accident caused a massive fire, with casualties. Residents were urged to seek shelter due to toxic smoke.

UPS cargo plane crashes in US, causing massive fire: dead and injured (video)

On Tuesday, November 4, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville International Airport. The crash caused a massive fire. Due to thick smoke, local authorities urged residents within a few miles to seek shelter. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, was en route to Honolulu, Hawaii, and crashed around 5:15 PM local time.

There were three crew members on board. Police reported injuries, but the exact number has not yet been specified. It is preliminarily known that the crash may have been caused by an engine malfunction.

Firefighters, police, and rescuers are working at the scene. Due to the risk of toxic smoke, residents are advised to avoid the crash area.

This is an active fire and debris scene. Stay away

- the Louisville Police Department warned on social media.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed that a large-scale operation to deal with the aftermath of the disaster is underway.

There are many casualties, and the fire is still ongoing. Many roads in the area are closed – please avoid the scene

- he said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced during a press conference that at least three people died and 11 were injured in the plane crash.

"We believe at least three people have died. I think that number will grow. Anyone who has seen the footage knows how horrific this disaster was," Beshear said.

Reference

Louisville Airport is home to UPS's main logistics hub, UPS Worldport, which handles most of the company's international and express shipments.

Recall

A plane carrying 10 European tourists and a Kenyan pilot crashed off the coast of Kenya. The plane crash occurred en route to the Maasai Mara Reserve, and everyone on board died.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Kentucky
Federal Aviation Administration
Kenya
Hawaii
United States