We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15151 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27477 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64218 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212951 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122150 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244170 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212951 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391332 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310248 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2686 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13668 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44803 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71967 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57078 views
Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government

The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

News of the World • February 23, 03:42 PM • 24811 views

A potentially dangerous asteroid 248 meters long will fly near the Earth

Asteroid 2020 BC6, 248 meters long, will fly past the Earth on January 5 at a distance of 3. 68 million kilometers. NASA classifies it as a potentially dangerous object due to its size and proximity to the planet.

News of the World • January 5, 12:44 AM • 30406 views

Half a ton of space debris fell on a village in Kenya

A metal hoop with a diameter of 2. 4 meters fell from a rocket upper stage in a Kenyan village. Local residents are demanding compensation for damaged trees and bushes, and experts warn of a growing problem of space debris.

News of the World • January 3, 05:12 AM • 44061 views

2024 was the hottest year in China: temperatures hit record highs

In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.

News of the World • January 2, 08:30 PM • 27148 views

Zimbabwe officially abolished the death penalty

The President of Zimbabwe has signed a law abolishing the death penalty, which has not been applied since 2005. About 60 people sentenced to death will be able to avoid execution.

News of the World • January 1, 09:32 AM • 22205 views

Facebook moderators in Kenya fall ill after viewing shocking content

More than 140 Facebook moderators in Kenya have been diagnosed with severe PTSD due to viewing violent content. The workers filed a lawsuit against Meta and Samasource Kenya due to 8-10 hour shifts of viewing violence and cruelty.

News of the World • December 19, 03:58 PM • 21387 views

Seven are already operating, and three will open soon: Zelensky on opening new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.

Politics • November 23, 05:41 PM • 28300 views
Exclusive

Public Health Center explains whether there is a risk of Marburg virus epidemic in Ukraine

Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.

Society • November 4, 11:31 AM • 159777 views

russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.

War • October 10, 08:42 AM • 11826 views

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

War • September 27, 05:09 PM • 22878 views

More than 50 humanitarian workers killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale war - MFA

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.

Society • August 19, 09:52 AM • 21283 views

Deadly protests take place in Kenya over tax hike bill

Police in Nairobi, Kenya, have used weapons against protesters trying to break into parliament, killing at least five people during riots sparked by a proposed tax hike bill. President William Ruto called the protesters "criminals" and sent in the army to help police deal with the "security emergency."

Society • June 25, 10:38 PM • 23224 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Zelenskyy meets with Kenyan President Raila, discusses food security and grain exports

President Zelenskyy met with President Ruto and discussed food security, agricultural exports, Kenya's potential participation in Ukrainian grain hubs, and Kenya's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Economy • June 15, 10:34 PM • 79498 views

G7 leaders to focus on war in Ukraine and China at summit in Italy

G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.

War • June 13, 06:45 AM • 38387 views

Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Economy • June 12, 04:13 PM • 55013 views

Biden intends to make Kenya a major non-NATO ally

Biden informed Congress of his intention to grant Kenya the status of a major non-NATO ally, recognizing its contribution to global security and stability.

News of the World • May 24, 01:56 AM • 23970 views

Four dead on Everest this week

Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, a 40-year-old Kenyan climber, was found dead near the summit of Mount Everest after he disappeared with his Nepalese guide Nawang Sherpa while attempting to climb without supplemental oxygen, the fourth death on Everest this week.

Sports • May 23, 09:26 AM • 16146 views

In Brazil, the death toll due to severe flooding has risen to 56

Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul caused severe flooding, killing 56 people and leaving 68 still missing.

News of the World • May 4, 02:43 PM • 31245 views

Vietnam experiences the longest heat wave in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of fish die in reservoirs in the south of the country

Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.

News of the World • May 3, 04:40 PM • 24639 views

In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed

The number of flood victims in Kenya has risen to 181, and houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been destroyed across the region due to heavy rains and flooding since March, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Society • May 1, 03:20 PM • 20489 views

A dam bursts in Kenya as a result of flooding, killing at least 42 people

In Kenya, heavy rains and flooding caused a dam to burst, destroying homes and blocking roads, killing at least 42 people in the western village of Kamuchiri.

News of the World • April 29, 11:01 AM • 17969 views

Another batch of Ukrainian grain was delivered to Sudan - Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people with grain supplies as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

Economy • April 26, 11:52 AM • 22162 views

Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Port-au-Prince after thousands of prisoners escaped from the national prison after it was stormed by armed gangs.

News of the World • March 4, 08:55 AM • 23332 views

European Parliament passes law on nature conservation, which was preceded by a heated debate

The European Parliament has passed a controversial nature conservation law that requires at least 20% of the EU's land and marine areas to be restored by 2030 through measures such as reforestation and wetland restoration.

News of the World • February 27, 03:50 PM • 29757 views

Multiple world record holder in the marathon Kelvin Kipchoge dies in a car accident

Kenyan marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach are killed in a car accident in Kenya.

Sports • February 12, 11:51 AM • 23473 views

Grain From Ukraine: the first ship with humanitarian wheat this year sailed through the Ukrainian corridor - for Nigeria

This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid.

Economy • February 8, 09:17 AM • 33371 views

Kenyan sect leader accused of killing 191 children

Kenyan cult leader Paul Ntenga McKenzie and 29 others were charged with the murder of 191 children whose bodies were found exhumed in the forest where McKenzie's doomsday cult operated.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 01:35 AM • 30379 views