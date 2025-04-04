The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Asteroid 2020 BC6, 248 meters long, will fly past the Earth on January 5 at a distance of 3. 68 million kilometers. NASA classifies it as a potentially dangerous object due to its size and proximity to the planet.
A metal hoop with a diameter of 2. 4 meters fell from a rocket upper stage in a Kenyan village. Local residents are demanding compensation for damaged trees and bushes, and experts warn of a growing problem of space debris.
In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.
The President of Zimbabwe has signed a law abolishing the death penalty, which has not been applied since 2005. About 60 people sentenced to death will be able to avoid execution.
More than 140 Facebook moderators in Kenya have been diagnosed with severe PTSD due to viewing violent content. The workers filed a lawsuit against Meta and Samasource Kenya due to 8-10 hour shifts of viewing violence and cruelty.
Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.
Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.
Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.
Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.
Police in Nairobi, Kenya, have used weapons against protesters trying to break into parliament, killing at least five people during riots sparked by a proposed tax hike bill. President William Ruto called the protesters "criminals" and sent in the army to help police deal with the "security emergency."
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
President Zelenskyy met with President Ruto and discussed food security, agricultural exports, Kenya's potential participation in Ukrainian grain hubs, and Kenya's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.
Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.
Biden informed Congress of his intention to grant Kenya the status of a major non-NATO ally, recognizing its contribution to global security and stability.
Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, a 40-year-old Kenyan climber, was found dead near the summit of Mount Everest after he disappeared with his Nepalese guide Nawang Sherpa while attempting to climb without supplemental oxygen, the fourth death on Everest this week.
Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul caused severe flooding, killing 56 people and leaving 68 still missing.
Vietnam is experiencing the longest heat wave in 30 years, which has caused water levels to drop and up to 200 tons of fish to die in reservoirs in the south of the country.
The number of flood victims in Kenya has risen to 181, and houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been destroyed across the region due to heavy rains and flooding since March, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.
In Kenya, heavy rains and flooding caused a dam to burst, destroying homes and blocking roads, killing at least 42 people in the western village of Kamuchiri.
Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people with grain supplies as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.
The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Port-au-Prince after thousands of prisoners escaped from the national prison after it was stormed by armed gangs.
The European Parliament has passed a controversial nature conservation law that requires at least 20% of the EU's land and marine areas to be restored by 2030 through measures such as reforestation and wetland restoration.
Kenyan marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach are killed in a car accident in Kenya.
This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid.
Kenyan cult leader Paul Ntenga McKenzie and 29 others were charged with the murder of 191 children whose bodies were found exhumed in the forest where McKenzie's doomsday cult operated.